Lamborghini previews radical open-roof hypercar

Lamborghini has begun dynamic testing of a new, as-yet-unannounced open-roof supercar.

An image of a disguised prototype was shared by the company's Squadra Corse motorsport division, revealing a side profile and rear end of the unnamed car and confirming it has no roof or windscreen.

The test mule shares its camouflage with the recently-revealed Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar limited to just 40 examples. However, it doesn't share the that car's rear end design or motorsport-influenced rear wing, instead having more in common with the Aventador SVJ and the Sián FKP 37 hybrid that made its debut last year.

The Sián uses an electrified 6.5-litre V12 powertrain that produces 808bhp, allowing for top speed of more than 217mph and a 0-62mph sprint time faster than that of the conventionally powered Aventador SVJ.

The Sián has already recieved a Roadster variant, which is limited to just 19 examples, meaning this new car could end up being even more exclusive.

Lamborghini has produced one-off roadsters in the past, most notably the 2012 Aventador J, though a small production run would allow it to compete with the McLaren Elva and Ferrari Monza SP2.

A message accompanying the image reads "Attenzione macchina veloce aperta", literally translated as "Attention: fast open car".

Little else is known about the prototype, including when it could make an official debut - or indeed whether it will reach production at all.

If it does get released, it will likely be the first new model to arrive following the departure of Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali, who will become the president and CEO of Formula 1 in January.

