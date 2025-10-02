BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lamborghini plots 'crazier' specials following Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini plots 'crazier' specials following Huracan Sterrato

"We don't only want to upgrade, we want to surprise," the brand's sales and marketing boss tells Autocar

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 October 2025

Lamborghini is plotting “crazier” new models after the success of the Hurácan Sterrato and Hurácan STO showed “the sky is the limit” for how dramatically it can reinvent existing models.

“From a brand perspective, [these models are] giving you opportunities that are immense,” Federico Foschini, the Italian brand’s sales and marketing chief, told Autocar. 

“I think that we even didn’t leverage enough on the opportunity, because you can do a lot of stuff with the Sterrato; and I think that in the future, for sure we can introduce at a certain moment in time this opportunity.’

Hinting at the return of the Sterrato, Foschini said “we know that this is ready; the market is there”, meaning the only remaining hurdle is “we have to execute” it.

“We don’t only want to upgrade, we want to surprise,” he said, hinting at the prospect of also launching limited editions of the Urus and Revuelto, rather than sticking with only the Hurácan’s replacement, the Temerario. 

Lamborghini Urus ST-X front quarter

Foschini said: “We are always looking for crazy things in all dimensions. For example, with the Urus, we went to Pikes Peak. We also presented an Urus just for racing [the ST-X]. But sometimes our concepts are becoming a reality.”

As well as new derivatives, Lamborghini is ramping up how much personalisation it offers customers in a move to boost profitability without increasing sales volumes.

For example, a new paint shop at its Sant’Agata factory means 400 paint finishes are offered on the Revuelto and Temerario alone.

Read our review

Car review
lamborghini huracan sterrato wales

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is the rough-and-ready swansong for the company's staple supercar

Read our review
“We want to keep the exclusivity,” explained Foschini.

