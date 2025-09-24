BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia Stonic gets new look and overhauled cabin for £21,795
Honda to reveal new 0 SUV and baby EV at Tokyo motor show

Kia Stonic gets new look and overhauled cabin for £21,795

Bold new look for Ford Puma rival, which gets an upmarket interior but keeps ICE power and a manual option

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
1 October 2025

The Kia Stonic has received a major update, bringing new exterior and interior styling - and a lower starting price.

Kicking off from £21,795 – down from the previous car's £22,085 – the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke makeover brings it in line with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design, with a front end look bringing it closer to the EV3 and other new models.

Launched in 2017, this is effectively a second heavy facelift for the compact crossover. As such, the dimensions remain largely unchanged: the updated car is 4165mm long and 1760mm wide, with a 352-litre boot.

 

The two powertrain options both use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that features in the outgoing Stonic.

In standard form, it offers 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, giving a 0-62mph time of 11.0sec and official CO2 emissions of 125-133g/km, depending on specification. 

The electrically boosted mild hybrid offers and 113bhp and 127lb ft, trimming the 0-62mph time to 10.7sec and CO2 emissions to 120-129g/km.

Both powertrains are offered with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. 

UK specifications, figures and pricing are yet to be confirmed. The outgoing Stonic is available here with two versions of the 1.0 T-GDi engine, with varying forms of electrical assistance, both of which offer 98bhp. It currently starts from £22,085

Depending on trim, 16in and 17in wheels are offered, both of which feature new alloy designs post-update.

Inside, the design changes also bring the Stonic closer in line with other Kia models, including a dashboard featuring twin 12.3in touchscreens and the multimode touch controls that can be toggled between heating and infotainment functions.

The Stonic also now offers a range of new connected functions, including a digital key option, and ADAS including blindspot monitoring, forward collision avoidance and smart cruise control.

Pricing starts from £21,795 for the 99bhp 1.0-litre with a manual box; opting for an automotic adds £1000. The range tops out at £28,295 in GT-Line S trim with the 113bhp configuration.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Peter Cavellini 24 September 2025

Is there such a thing as undernourished when it comes to how much is too little power?, the car doesn't look to bad, it's a similar shape to the rest for that matter but it need more power, 150hp would be a start.

granny2 24 September 2025

I honestly enjoy how comfortable it is for my eyes. I'd like to know how I can be notified whenever a new post is published. Welcome to Granny 2.

 
gavsmit 2 September 2025

I think it looks good, and a bit of a surprise they've invested in such a significant facelift considering the age and shortfalls of the rest of the car (small boot / lack of rear passenger space / doesn't feel like an SUV driving position despite being one / the same old 1.0 engine without a more powerful option). 

It will be interesting to see what discounts are available, because as a rival to a smaller supermini costing the same, it starts to make sense. 

