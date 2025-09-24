The Kia Stonic has received a major update, bringing new exterior and interior styling - and a lower starting price.

Kicking off from £21,795 – down from the previous car's £22,085 – the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke makeover brings it in line with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design, with a front end look bringing it closer to the EV3 and other new models.

Launched in 2017, this is effectively a second heavy facelift for the compact crossover. As such, the dimensions remain largely unchanged: the updated car is 4165mm long and 1760mm wide, with a 352-litre boot.

The two powertrain options both use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that features in the outgoing Stonic.

In standard form, it offers 99bhp and 127lb ft of torque, giving a 0-62mph time of 11.0sec and official CO2 emissions of 125-133g/km, depending on specification.

The electrically boosted mild hybrid offers and 113bhp and 127lb ft, trimming the 0-62mph time to 10.7sec and CO2 emissions to 120-129g/km.

Both powertrains are offered with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

UK specifications, figures and pricing are yet to be confirmed. The outgoing Stonic is available here with two versions of the 1.0 T-GDi engine, with varying forms of electrical assistance, both of which offer 98bhp. It currently starts from £22,085