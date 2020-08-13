Kia Stinger updated with refreshed looks and upgraded cabin

The Kia Stinger has been revamped to emphasise “its gran turismo character” with a subtle exterior redesign and upgraded cabin, as previewed in new images.

The refreshed saloon will go on sale later this year, with launch dates varying in different regions. Kia has so far shown the car in Korean spec and has yet to confirm UK pricing or specifications.

At the front, Kia has redesigned the Stinger’s LED headlights to appear “darker and sleeker” at night, while the saloon’s tail-lights have been stretched to the full width of the car. The rear turn signal lights have been redesigned to mimic a chequered flag.

Head of Kia global design Karim Habib said: “The Stinger projects an air of elegance and comfort, and also great purpose, for long-distance driving.”

Buyers of more powerful examples of the Stinger - to be detailed by Kia in due course - will be able to specify wide-bore silver exhaust tips and a rear diffuser. Two new aluminium alloy wheel designs - 18in and 19in - have also been added as Kia seeks to enhance the performance saloon’s sporting credentials.

Kia will offer two new exterior packages: the Dark Package and the Black Package. The latter is restricted to North America. However, the Dark Package will be available on range-topping variants of the Stinger in many markets worldwide. It adds gloss black diffuser detailing and black wide-bore exhaust tips, as well as a dark Stinger tailgate emblem.

While the Stinger’s interior is largely unchanged, new materials are claimed to make the cabin more luxurious. A chrome finish has been added to the steering wheel and digital instruments display, and contrast stitching is now available on the dashboard and doors, depending on the model specification, as well as a contrasting gloss black finish on the front of the dashboard.

The updated Stinger will have just one powertrain, retaining the 365bhp twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre petrol V6 used in the Stinger GT S. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines of the current Stinger are available only while stocks last and will be dropped in Europe by the time the facelifted version arrives.