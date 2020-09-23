Kia Stinger 2020 facelift: further details of updated flagship released

Kia has confirmed European specifications for its updated Stinger sports saloon, ahead of UK-specific details expected closer to launch.

As with global markets, the European Stinger will only launch with the twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre petrol V6 powertrain used in the current Stinger GT S, paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Existing 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines have been dropped, as Kia claims the majority of Stinger customers went for the more powerful variant.

The V6 benefits from a new variable exhaust system, which uses a butterfly valve to enhance or dampen the sound depending on the drive mode. It sees power increased slightly to 368bhp, with 0-62mph promised in 4.9sec - making it the fastest-accelerating Kia ever sold in Europe.

The Stinger will remain rear-wheel drive as standard in right-hand drive markets, which presumably includes the UK. It will still be sold with all-wheel drive in left-hand drive markets.

The Stinger’s design has been revamped to emphasise its "gran turismo character”, with subtle exterior revisions including LED headlights redesigned to appear “darker and sleeker” at night. The tail-lights have been stretched to the full width of the car, and the rear indicators have been redesigned to mimic a chequered flag.

Cabin updates focus on upgrading the car's infotainment and technology, with a new 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system that offers split-screen functionality, voice-control and multi-connection Bluetooth. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as standard, while the dashboard binnacle can be upgraded with a 7.0in digital display.

Further connected car features include a remote engine start function, while the Stinger’s suite of driver assist functions gain new functions including safe exit warnings, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot view monitor, which displays left- and right-side blind spots in the instrument cluster when changing lanes.