Kia Stinger 2020 facelift: further details of updated flagship released

Kia has confirmed European specifications for its updated Stinger sports saloon, ahead of UK-specific details expected closer to launch.
As with global markets, the European Stinger will only launch with the twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre petrol V6 powertrain used in the current Stinger GT S, paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Existing 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines have been dropped, as Kia claims the majority of Stinger customers went for the more powerful variant.
The V6 benefits from a new variable exhaust system, which uses a butterfly valve to enhance or dampen the sound depending on the drive mode. It sees power increased slightly to 368bhp, with 0-62mph promised in 4.9sec - making it the fastest-accelerating Kia ever sold in Europe.
The Stinger will remain rear-wheel drive as standard in right-hand drive markets, which presumably includes the UK. It will still be sold with all-wheel drive in left-hand drive markets.
The Stinger’s design has been revamped to emphasise its "gran turismo character”, with subtle exterior revisions including LED headlights redesigned to appear “darker and sleeker” at night. The tail-lights have been stretched to the full width of the car, and the rear indicators have been redesigned to mimic a chequered flag.
Cabin updates focus on upgrading the car's infotainment and technology, with a new 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system that offers split-screen functionality, voice-control and multi-connection Bluetooth. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as standard, while the dashboard binnacle can be upgraded with a 7.0in digital display.
Further connected car features include a remote engine start function, while the Stinger’s suite of driver assist functions gain new functions including safe exit warnings, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot view monitor, which displays left- and right-side blind spots in the instrument cluster when changing lanes.
xxxx
Wish it success
One power train left, thank god it's the best one.
abkq
A very convincing effort but
A very convincing effort but I prefer the Genesis equivalent.
artill
With a manual box it would
With a manual box it would have been tempting, but then there are sadly a lot of cars that can be said of these days. Price, kit, performance, and looks all great, but..................
Peter Cavellini
The demise of a manual box.
Yes, as much as I'm still a fan of a good manual box, I think we will not, certainly in the mid- premium sector, have it even as an option, having had brief drives a few with the flappy paddle,I can see the advantages, this car looks nice, bit GTR at the front, but that's ok, nice color as well.
nimmler
yawn , another expensive copycat south korean car
looks like crap, why do the koreans insist on copying, plagiarising and photocopying designs from the Germans and Japanese(hyundai motor logo is literally a Honda logo stretched ffs)? Interior is a photocopy of Mercedes and the exterior has a mix of Lexus and Audi My biggest problem with sk brands and the nation in general is is that they are not humble and have too much hubris, they think they can just go from selling Mitsubishi engined ford cortinas in the 80s to 40 grand sports sports cars today by ripping off the composition and offering NOTHING new or different. Why would you buy this when you could buy a Audi, BMW , Merc, Lexus for the same price? This is why hyundai/genesis(hyundais total flop brand)/kia are not a serious car company, they have ZERO brand identity and try to ride the ‘look how far we’ve come’ manta for the last 30 years. South korean cars=try to be a Jack of all trades yet master of none.
Antony Riley
mmm nimmler Where I live I
mmm nimmler Where I live I see loads of Kia ,s so they are doing something right !. Bet after seven years it will still be going strong unlike two mates who have decided to not replace their Audi the other with a Mercedes due to always taking them back to their respective dealers to have irritating problems sorted , the Merc owner having it replaced due such poor build quality.
Marc
Rimmler - utterly stupid post
jason_recliner
Marc wrote:
Rimmler! Nice.
The Stinger is awesome and clearly has it's own style. It's also much more affordable than the competition. A 3 or 4 cylinder VW is not competion for this brilliant machine.
lambo58
Looks like crap? A copy of
Looks like crap? A copy of Jap German cars etc etc etc. Its a pity WE dont have any car industry to call our own any more producing even a copy of anyone elses cars. I wonder why?
They are trying hard and have produced a very attractive car which in spite of what you have said sells very well and are very reliable. which is what a lot of these oriental efforts seem so good at producing. Unlike us when we had the chance...
si73
@nimmler, you've made similar
