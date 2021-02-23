BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia launches EV charging service covering 68% of UK network

New KiaCharge platform streamlines access and payment for nearly 14,000 chargers nationwide
Felix Page Autocar writer
23 February 2021

Kia has launched a dedicated charging platform for EV and plug-in hybrid driver, giving access to 68% of the UK network and doing away with the need for multiple separate accounts.

The new KiaCharge service is available to all owners of Kia EVs and PHEVs and is compatible with 13,900 chargers - including 1300 rapid devies - in the UK, plus 178,000 in a further 28 countries across Europe.

Charger brands compatible with KiaCharge from launch include BP Pulse, Pod Point, Source London, Chargepoint, NewMotion and Char-gy, while an Ionity fast-charge 'bolt-on' will roll-out when the brand's first bespoke EV - with 800V charging capacity - launches later this year. 

Devices can be accessed and operated using either a dedicated smartphone app or a physical RFID card. Users have a choice of two monthly payment plans, so they won't have to make multiple individual transactions if regularly using public chargers.

The app also gives real-time charger usage data, as well as pricing and technical information, and can be configured to filter devices by speed, socket type or access method. 

Payments are made via a single itemised invoice each month. On the entry-level Easy tariff, users pay a £1.99 one-off access fee and a 49p session fee per charge (except on BP Pulse and Pod Point devices) on top of the energy costs. The Plus tariff is available for £2.99 every month and does away with the individual up-front and session cost while giving a 15% discount on energy from certain providers.

Users can switch between the two tariffs at a month's notice and for an extra £7.85 per month are offered a 40% energy discount at 7000 BP Pulse chargers. 

Read our review

Car review
Kia e-Niro 2019 road test review - hero front

Kia e-Niro

Award-winning, in-demand crossover marks Kia’s true arrival into the EV market

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 23 February 2021

Simples, really. What a croc of complicated membership, tariff, subscriptions, one off fees...

I have an idea, you plug your bev in and pay for what you use, base it on principle of every other consumable. 

si73 23 February 2021
So on the easy tariff you pay a one off £1.99, then only pay if you use, 49p plus energy, so if you charge at home and don't use public chargers you have no bill, but if you're a frequent user it pays to step up to the plus tariff at £2.99 per month plus energy costs, some of which are discounted.
This is what is needed for all EV users to make public charging easier without needing to have different accounts, though I don't see the need for the easy tariff, as that should just be pay as you go, but I guess you're paying the tariff (start up and session fee)to enable that link of all the different brands into one account.

