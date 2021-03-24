BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia introduces new 64kWh e-Niro eligible for £2500 grant

Long-range version of electric crossover is said to offer longest range of any sub-£35,000 EV
Felix Page Autocar writer
24 March 2021

Kia has introduced a new mid-rung variant of its e-Niro EV which makes the 64kWh range-topping battery pack available in the sub-£35,000 price bracket, and therefore eligible for the government's £2500 plug-in car grant.

Last week, the government cut the plug-in car grant from £3000 to £2500, and lowered the threshold from £50,000 to £35,000 - meaning several electric cars at the lower end of the price spectrum became ineligible for the subsidy. The e-Niro range was effectively cut in two, with the shorter-range 39kWh variant remaining eligible, but the longer-range 64kWh car excluded from the grant. 

Now, Kia has added the new e-Niro '2' Long Range, which pairs elements of the entry-level trim package with the bigger battery of more expensive variants. It is available to order now, and customer deliveries will begin in July. 

Priced from £34,945 before the grant (so £32,445 on-the-road), the new model is capable of an official 282-mile range, and can be charged from empty to 80% capacity in less than an hour using a 100kW fast charger. 

Kia claims the new model offers "more range than any other sub-£35,000 electric vehicle". 

The 2 Long Range also uses the e-Niro's higher-output 201bhp electric motor, so gets from 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds and tops out at 108mph.

Standard equipment comes from the entry-level e-Niro, so the infotainment touchscreen is an 8.0in item and the wheels are 17in in diameter. But smartphone mirroring functionality is equipped as standard, as are a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and keyless start. 

Peter Cavellini 24 March 2021

Autocar, was this deliberate?, two put articles of two cars with the same EV power?, one that qualified for the £2,500 and one that didn't?

xxxx 24 March 2021

As I said, manufacturers will negate the grant reduction. No panic

