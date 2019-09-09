Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review

The exterior design of the regular 500X is certainly a matter of opinion, but there’s little doubt that the visual changes to the Sport version give it a lift. Fiat has a knack of dreaming up attractive alloy wheel designs, and the 19-inchers on the test car combined with the lowered ride height give the car a stance that's taut and purposeful, if not exactly low-rider. Add in the tasteful flicks of grey detailing and an absence of black body cladding and the basic shape looks its best.

Much the same applies inside, where style narrowly triumphs over substance but both come away happy. In fact, the grey paint and extra-pliant trim in select areas give it a real quality look, and even if committed prodding will show up the cheaper areas, it’s an interior that looks great and works pretty well too.

The 1.3-litre Firefly engine is quiet, if not quite as sweet as the three-cylinder unit, and makes a strong first impression with the gearbox left to its own devices. In normal driving, there’s a useful wad of torque (199lb ft from 1850rpm) accessible through a small throttle input that gives the car a sprightly feel, while the gearbox is unobtrusively smooth. At higher engine speeds, the noise levels outweigh the end product, and even in manual mode it refuses to rev beyond 6000rpm, so it’s better to exploit the torque in the middle.

The suspension changes show there’s a degree of composure in the 500X’s chassis that was previously well hidden. The steering offers a little more resistance, even if the weighting changes little as you apply lock and the cornering forces build. Varying degrees of understeer are available, while a determined lift will change its attitude slightly, but the electronic stability control is keen to prevent things getting too interesting.

What the Sport achieves is making the most of the base materials, so that the B-road option holds some appeal if you’re in the mood. The stiffer suspension will inevitably have an effect on the ride quality, but it's smaller imperfections that show this up; larger undulations are dealt with comfortably.