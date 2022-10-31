BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep to showcase electric restomod CJ Surge concept
UP NEXT
Report: Britishvolt could enter administration today

Jeep to showcase electric restomod CJ Surge concept

Converted from combustion to EV, CJ concept shows potential for sustainable classics
News
2 mins read
31 October 2022

Jeep has revealed a rugged electric restomod concept based on the classic CJ and it will make its public debut at the Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show this week.

The Jeep CJ Surge, designed and engineered by vehicle customisation offshoot Mopar, has gained an electric powertrain in place of the model’s standard in-line six petrol engine and has received an eye-catching visual overhaul.

It now produces 262bhp, around the same as the standard V6 Jeep Wrangler, with power supplied from a 50kWh rear-mounted battery. Power is sent to all four wheels, managed by a two-speed automatic transmission.

Related articles

The concept is fitted with 18in wheels matched with a set of 35in BF Goodrich off-road tyres. It also gains a 2in-thick windscreen, as well as a lift kit that can raise its suspension by up to 2in.

A winch, underbody protection and LED foglights supplied by Jeep’s Performance Parts division also bolster its terrain-conquering ability.

The CJ Surge’s rear storage bed features a roll cage, while the exterior has been given a bright orange 'Copper Canyon' paint finish.

Meanwhile, blue detailing on the concept’s bodywork and alloys allude to its all-electric underpinnings and loosely resemble the design of the Jeep Avenger 4x4 and the Jeep Wrangler Magneto concepts, both of which were revealed earlier this year.

Houndstooth seat accents and a bespoke steering wheel feature inside the cabin, while a gauge on the instrument cluster informs the driver of the remaining level of charge.

Jeep owner Stellantis says the CJ Surge was designed to further its understanding of how existing classics and off-roaders can be converted for the move away from internal combustion.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

However, when contacted by Autocar, Jeep did not comment on whether EV conversion for existing Jeep cars would be available for customers any time soon, but it said the technology is a great innovation for future sustainability.

The car maker also did not confirm whether the CJ Surge concept would be produced or if it will come to the UK. However, it is expected that this technology will become far more common towards 2030 - especially as Jeep isn’t the first brand to investigate EV conversion.

Back in 2020, Chevrolet revealed an electric restomod that used the company’s Performance eCrate technology, the K5 Blazer, showing that electrification is possible with older platforms. 

Used cars for sale

 Jeep CHEROKEE 2.0 CRD Limited Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£10,947
69,675miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Jeep Compass 2.0 Limited Euro 5 5dr
2011
£5,995
47,221miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.0 CRD Limited Plus Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2015
£15,445
85,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Jeep Compass 1.4T MultiAirII Limited Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,000
7,246miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Compass 1.4T MultiAirII Limited Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,549
20,520miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep RENEGADE 2.0 MultiJetII Longitude 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,195
76,279miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.3 GSE T4 Night Eagle DDCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,500
27,220miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.4 Multiair Longitude 5dr
2018
£13,000
17,581miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 MultiJetII Limited Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,000
48,817miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives