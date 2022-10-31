Jeep to showcase electric restomod CJ Surge concept

Jeep has revealed a rugged electric restomod concept based on the classic CJ and it will make its public debut at the Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show this week.

The Jeep CJ Surge, designed and engineered by vehicle customisation offshoot Mopar, has gained an electric powertrain in place of the model’s standard in-line six petrol engine and has received an eye-catching visual overhaul.

It now produces 262bhp, around the same as the standard V6 Jeep Wrangler, with power supplied from a 50kWh rear-mounted battery. Power is sent to all four wheels, managed by a two-speed automatic transmission.

The concept is fitted with 18in wheels matched with a set of 35in BF Goodrich off-road tyres. It also gains a 2in-thick windscreen, as well as a lift kit that can raise its suspension by up to 2in.

A winch, underbody protection and LED foglights supplied by Jeep’s Performance Parts division also bolster its terrain-conquering ability.

The CJ Surge’s rear storage bed features a roll cage, while the exterior has been given a bright orange 'Copper Canyon' paint finish.

Meanwhile, blue detailing on the concept’s bodywork and alloys allude to its all-electric underpinnings and loosely resemble the design of the Jeep Avenger 4x4 and the Jeep Wrangler Magneto concepts, both of which were revealed earlier this year.

Houndstooth seat accents and a bespoke steering wheel feature inside the cabin, while a gauge on the instrument cluster informs the driver of the remaining level of charge.

Jeep owner Stellantis says the CJ Surge was designed to further its understanding of how existing classics and off-roaders can be converted for the move away from internal combustion.