Vauxhall has confirmed it will launch a performance version of the Corsa later this year – its first hot hatch since the Corsa VXR went out of production eight years ago.

The Corsa GSE will be the second model after the 276bhp Mokka GSE to get the GSE treatment since the sub-brand was relaunched last July as a badge for more performance-honed EVs, rather than as a glorified trim level.

While the image released today by Vauxhall tells us very little about the new Corsa GSE, it does suggest that it will be marked out by sportier elements, such as flared wheel arches and bespoke 18in alloys.

Vauxhall hasn't detailed upgrades underneath, but it will surely follow those made to the Mokka GSE, which received almost double the power of the standard car and extensive chassis modifications to cope with that increase in grunt.

For example, it gets the same 276bhp motor as the Abarth 600e and features a limited-slip differential at the front and anti rolls bars and new, tauter bushings at the rear. It also got upgraded brakes and was shod with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

With the same upgrades, it's fair to suggest that the smaller Corsa GSE will likely better the Mokka GSE’s 5.9sec 0-62mph time.

More details on what to expect visually from the Peugeot e-208 GTi rival can be found by looking at the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept unveiled last August, built to show the future capability of the sub-brand.

While elements such as the moveable rear wing and diffuser are far too radical to feature on a road-going Vauxhall, the concept’s interpretation of the brand’s Vizor fascia (pictured below) could feature.

Indeed, design boss Mark Adams told Autocar previously that this was an element that Vauxhall was exploring for production.

When it arrives later this year, the Corsa GSE will be the latest in a long lineage of Vauxhall hot hatches that most notably includes the Nova GSi and Corsa VXR.

Vauxhall boss Eurig Druce said the brand “has a proud heritage of hot hatches” and the “Corsa GSE will combine small and agile practicality with thrilling, pure electric, motorsport-inspired power and dynamics”.

More details will be confirmed later this year, but the Corsa GSE will likely cost from around £35,000. The Corsa range currently tops out with the Electric 156PS Ultimate at £33,720.