James Bond Lotus Esprit-inspired Mini Remastered revealed

One-off special edition, built for Simon Cowell, is painted to match 007's For Your Eyes Only wheels
Felix Page
5 March 2020

Silverstone-based David Brown has unveiled a one-off version of its modernised Mini Remastered, inspired by the Lotus Esprit from the 1981 James Bond film: For Your Eyes Only. 

Understood to have been purchased by music mogul Simon Cowell, the special edition is painted in a distinctive maroon and copper livery, complete with stripes and bold ‘Turbo’ emblems. As with the Monte Carlo version of the standard car, the wheel arches and roof are painted black. 

The brake callipers are black, too, and sit behind a set of bespoke 13in alloy wheels, designed to replicate the classic sports car’s BBS items.

Although the decals would suggest otherwise, under the bonnet is the same naturally aspirated A-Series engine from the original Mini, albeit bored out to 1330cc and producing 83bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Inside, the one-off car receives a wood-panelled dashboard, wood-rimmed steering wheel and white leather upholstery. The standard David Brown upgrades – illuminated Smiths dials, 7in infotainment touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and six-speaker sound system – also feature. 

While the information released by David Brown did not name Cowell as the buyer, the music mogul was shown in one of the images and is understood to have added the machine to his sizeable car collection. The firm did not confirm what the special Mini Remastered cost, but it’s likely to be in excess of the standard car’s £90,000 list price, given the bespoke paint job and interior. 

Last year, David Brown unwrapped the limited-run Oselli Edition of the Mini Remastered, which offers a 40% power boost courtesy of a revamped exhaust and air intake system. 

1

martin_66

5 March 2020

I mean, seriously, just.......why?

