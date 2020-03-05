James Bond Lotus Esprit-inspired Mini Remastered revealed

Silverstone-based David Brown has unveiled a one-off version of its modernised Mini Remastered, inspired by the Lotus Esprit from the 1981 James Bond film: For Your Eyes Only.

Understood to have been purchased by music mogul Simon Cowell, the special edition is painted in a distinctive maroon and copper livery, complete with stripes and bold ‘Turbo’ emblems. As with the Monte Carlo version of the standard car, the wheel arches and roof are painted black.

The brake callipers are black, too, and sit behind a set of bespoke 13in alloy wheels, designed to replicate the classic sports car’s BBS items.

Although the decals would suggest otherwise, under the bonnet is the same naturally aspirated A-Series engine from the original Mini, albeit bored out to 1330cc and producing 83bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Inside, the one-off car receives a wood-panelled dashboard, wood-rimmed steering wheel and white leather upholstery. The standard David Brown upgrades – illuminated Smiths dials, 7in infotainment touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and six-speaker sound system – also feature.