Jaguar Land Rover targets driver fatigue with noise-cancelling tech

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will usher in new noise-cancelling technology on the facelifted Range Rover Velar, XF and F-Pace, claiming it will reduce driver fatigue and enhance refinement.

Developed by Israeli noise-cancelling specialist Silentium, the Active Acoustics system uses sensors on each wheel to monitor vibrations and produces a sound wave through the cabin’s Meridian sound system of the exact frequency needed to remove the unwanted noise.

JLR claims that this will allow unexpected noises from potholes and rough surfaces to be “isolated and removed”, with the ability to lower individual noise ‘peaks’ by 10dB and overall noise levels by 3-4dB.

The manufacturer cites research that says reducing vehicle occupants’ exposure to low-frequency noises can help prevent fatigue on longer journeys. Tired motorists, it says, react 16.72% slower on average to hazards or unexpected events than fully alert drivers.

The Active Acoustics system is being rolled out in line with Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero strategy, which aims to achieve a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.

An added benefit of the system for new plug-in hybrid versions of the Velar and F-Pace P400E is that the electrified powertrain can be “refined for lower CO2 emissions and efficiency with no impact on driver experience”.

Iain Suffield, Jaguar Land Rover Refinement Advanced Technologies Specialist said: “We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin.

“It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times. This research is all part of the journey to Destination Zero.”

