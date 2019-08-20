Jaguar Land Rover develops advanced 3D head up display

Jaguar Land Rover is developing a 3D head-up display that looks to serve as both a safety feature and point of passenger entertainment.

Developed in a joint venture with the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE) at the University of Cambridge, the technology primarily looks to improve driver reaction times by projecting augmented reality alerts into the drivers’ line of sight.

JLR engineers claim that the use of a 3D display serves to improve reaction times by allowing the driver to react more “naturally” to hazards and prompts. The tech can be used to warn drivers of lane departure and upcoming hazards as well as give sat-nav directions and improve visibility in challenging conditions.

Head and eye tracking technology would ensure users can view the 3D effects without the use of cinema-style glasses; however, it’s currently unclear whether drivers and passengers that are unable to view 3D effects in films due to eye-related issues will be able to use the technology.