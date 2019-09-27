Jaguar Land Rover to close UK plants post-Brexit

Jaguar Land Rover is again planning a temporary shutdown of its main UK production plants for a week after Britain’s planned departure from the European Union on October 31st.

The Financial Times quotes the carmaker’s CEO, Ralf Speth, who admitted Britain’s largest carmaker will shut its Halewood, Castle Bromwich, Solihull and Wolverhampton sites for up to eight days after the date.

The maker is unable to reopen its sites at short notice if there is another delay to Brexit as component ordering from suppliers requires a long lead time. JLR was forced to close its sites in April, when Brexit was originally due to happen. Mini, Vauxhall, and Honda, among others, also closed during April.

The FT claims the company imports around 20 million parts into the UK per day, meaning stockpiling isn’t realistic. “We cannot switch off and on again” said Mr Speth.

The CEO was speaking at the unveiling of its £500m ‘Advanced Product Creation Centre’ in Gaydon, Warwickshire. The new facility would see over 13,000 staff current spread across more than a dozen sites brought together, streamlining development costs and timeframes for new models.

23 of the UK and Europe’s automotive industry bodies joined forces last week to stress the “catastrophic” impact leaving the European Union without a formal deal would have on the industry’s operating model., thanks to increased border checks and wide-reaching tariffs.

