Jaguar boss: 'We didn't take time to explain why we had to change'
Jaguar boss: 'We didn't take time to explain why we had to change'

As Jaguar closes in on the launch of its first new-age EV, we sit down with managing director Rawdon Glover

Steve Cropley
17 December 2025

Rawdon Glover, mangaging director of Jaguar, is the man charged with steering the beloved brand through its rebirth – and it hasn't all been smooth sailing.

After Autocar finished riding in the brand's 1000-plus-bhp electric GT for the first time, we sat down with Glover to discuss the rebrand and what comes next. This is what he had to say...

Is this first new-gen Jaguar now finished?

"It's nearly finished. You rode in a prototype of the production car, and we've now built around 150 prototypes of the finished car to complete all the testing we need to do: aerodynamics, crash testing, dynamics and much more. That's very well advanced." 

How would you define the driving characteristics of the new Jaguar?

"We're really excited about its dynamic character. We went back through the best Jaguars of the past to isolate their best driving features. They have things like power in reserve, comfort at high speed, refinement, a quality of being always engaging without being out-and-out sports cars. We think 'GT' is the right description for this car." 

Another phase of the launch starts today. How will the reveal proceed?

"We'll take the covers off the production model next summer, but there will be a variety of build-up activities leading up to that. Deliveries should start around the end of the year." 

Are we still right to quote a price of £120,000?

"We believe the core price will be £117,000 to £120,000 but there's a design vision that owners who choose the highest-output model and take advantage of the opportunities we'll provide to personalise their cars could pay £150,000 or more.  There's a big gap between the top of the premium car class at about £110,000 and the uber-luxury class Bentley and Rolls at £200,000 and more. That gap is where we're aiming." 

You seem to have rediscovered your heritage again. How will you use it in future?

"A lot has been made of how we've used our heritage. The past is vital after all, we're in our 90th year but perhaps we haven't explained well enough that Jaguar shouldn't want to repeat itself.  It's not in our DNA. Look at the step from E-Type to XJS. One of my key learnings since we first showed the Concept 00 a year ago has been that we didn't take enough time to explain why Jaguar had to change. When you lay that out clearly, people tend to get it." 

You're appointing far fewer Jaguar dealers. How many?

"We'll have roughly 20% as many as we did in the UK, chosen largely by region. We had almost 100, but with the lower volumes and high prices we aspire to, we don't want too many dealers delivering too few cars." 

When will you reveal the car's name?

"We've given some pretty good hints already. The naming of our concept car was pretty directional. The word 'Type' is of huge significance at Jaguar. The use of 'zero zero' indicates a reset. We'll be more specific in the early part of next year."

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
jason_recliner 17 December 2025
This car is going to be something special, I can feel it in my bones. If it doesn't succeed, at least JaG gave it it's best shot.
ac555 17 December 2025

"We went back through the best Jaguars of the past to isolate their best driving features."

Why? They're no longer targetting their previous customers.

 

