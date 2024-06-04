BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ineos launches SVO-style personalisation division
Ineos launches SVO-style personalisation division

Arcane Works will produce exclusive versions of Grenadier 4x4 with bespoke technologies and finishes
Charlie Martin
4 June 2024

Ineos has announced a new division that will significantly broaden the scope of personalisation possible on its Grenadier off-roader.

Arcane Works will launch various limited editions of the Grenadier that customers will then be able to finish according to their demands, such as with special paintwork or interior upholstery.

Ineos added that each Arcane car will also act as a 'testbed' for upcoming technologies and materials, as well as upgrades to the existing range of BMW-sourced petrol and diesel straight-six engines.

The company has yet to disclose how much each car will cost, nor how many will be built, but commercial director George Ratcliffe said: “The vehicles will be so unique as to be rarely spotted in the wild."

The first of them will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

The creation of Arcane Works brings Ineos into competition with several upmarket brands’ personalisation divisions, including Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations and Bentley's Mulliner.

Mulliner has proven particularly successful: Bentley’s total profit last year was up nearly 10 times on that recorded in 2019, at €589 million, thanks in large part to the value generated by bespoke cars.

Roughly 70% of all Bentleys sold last year went through the personalisation programme.

Read our review

Car review
ineos grenadier off road review 2023 07 wading

Ineos Grenadier

Is this spiritual successor to the original Defender a vanity project or the real deal?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin
1
scrap 4 June 2024

I thought the Grenadier was supposed to be an authentic, utilitarian vehicle.

I guess the nepo baby has other ideas.

