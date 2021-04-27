BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: IM Motors Airo: New Routemaster designer creates air-cleaning EV
UP NEXT
New 276bhp Hyundai Elantra N could come to Europe

IM Motors Airo: New Routemaster designer creates air-cleaning EV

Chinese-built, self-driving electric car features advanced filtration system that removes pollution as it drives
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
27 April 2021

London-based design house Heatherwick Studios, best known for styling the 'New Routemaster' London bus, has designed a self-driving electric car that "cleans the air" as it drives.

The Airo concept, revealed at the Shanghai motor show, has been designed for nascent Chinese EV manufacturer IM Motors, founded jointly by SAIC Motor, R&D firm Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba. 

It is set to go into production in 2023 as "a fully electric vehicle with autonomous and driver-controlled modes", and is unique in being equipped with a high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filtering system that "cleans the air from the pollution of other vehicles". 

Heatherwick's design for the IM Motors Airo is a clear reflection of its self-driving capabilities: the two rows of seats face each other (with room for a sizeable table in between), the minimalistic dashboard can be used to show videos and the airy cabin can even accommodate a full double bed with the seats reclined.

"This is clearly a space to spend time in even when you're not on a journey," Heatherwick says. Other unique features include a full panoramic roof that becomes opaque "on command", and a foldaway screen that turns the interior into a "perfect gaming pod". 

Details of the car's powertrain and performance remain under wraps, but Heatherwick has revealed a minimalistic, bespoke charging station for IM Motors that it says will become "part of the infrastructure of the city". Made from weathered steel, the simple structure houses a retractable wire and "ergonomic handle" to facilitate easy EV charging.  

Designer Thomas Heatherwick, whose diverse back catalogue includes - along with the New Routemaster - the 2012 London Olympic Cauldron, the Garden Bridge concept and the distinctive Coal Drops Yard building in King's Cross, hailed the Airo as "a car intended to transport us to a cleaner and better future". 

He said: "Airo isn’t simply another electric car that doesn’t pollute the air. Instead, using the latest HEPA filter technology, it goes further by also vacuuming-up pollutants from other cars as it drives along. 

"Designed to simultaneously address the global space shortage, Airo is also a multi-functional room with extra space for dining, working, gaming or even sleeping."

READ MORE

From the archive: Autocar road tests the New Routemaster

Under the skin: the supercharged air pump tech set to clean up diesel's act​

More Shanghai motor show news

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£2,995
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 3dr
2015
£3,290
74,861miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,300
53,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,332
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,450
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2014
£3,500
48,679miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,590
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 27 April 2021

Air cleaning cars? I seem to remember being told that the first petrol cars with 3-way catalysts were producing cleaner emissions than the ambient air. That may have been true when used in parts of London with particularly bad air quality - and back then the main concern was carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons, no one seemed too concerned about NOx.  

scrap 27 April 2021

Can't help but think those chopsticks will end up on the floor pretty quick on a journey.  

The world has had enough of starchitect flights of fancy. This concept is fun but typically impractical and miles away from reality.

streaky 27 April 2021

A few comments: the styling is certainly interesting and not unattractive;  SAIC Motor seems to have fingers in every motor industry related pie at the moment;  the double bed idea is hardly new, can you oldies remember the Austin Maxi???

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives