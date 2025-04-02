Italdesign and the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) of Turin have revealed the Vision Rapida concept, a sports car conceived to appeal to Generation Z.

A fastback measuring 4.51m long, 1.86m wide and 1.28m high, the concept car draws on the legendary Japanese sports cars of the 1990s held in high regard by the youth of today.

Indeed, its dimensions make it a close match for the Mk4 Toyota Supra and R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R.

According to IED, it was shaped to improve aerodynamic performance and remove “stylistic excesses” while also ensuring it was usable as a main car. For example, the fastback rear section was chosen to improve boot space.

Inside, it adopts a 2+2 layout with a centre console and a fighter jet-style dashboard that wraps around the driver, as was en vogue during the 1990s.

Unlike the cars from which it takes inspiration, however, it has a minimalist control set-up that appears to rely primarily on a large infotainment touchscreen, rather than physical switchgear.

It also majors on sustainable materials, taking inspiration from streetwear and manga (Japanese graphic novels).

IED added that the car has been designed to suit a number of different brands, with “a clear identity but no constraints”, as well as the ability to host internal-combustion, hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

“The students of IED's master course in transportation design wanted a car that reflected their values and dreams,” said Dario Lauriola, Italdesign exterior designer and IED tutor. "With [the] Rapida, they wanted to respond to the lack of those small sports cars that offered young people fun and affordable driving experiences in the 1990s.”