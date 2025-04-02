BACK TO ALL NEWS
IED Vision Rapida unveiled as sleek 2+2 inspired by 1990s legends
New trims cut Lotus Emeya, Eletre starting prices by £5760

IED Vision Rapida unveiled as sleek 2+2 inspired by 1990s legends

Turinese university students collaborate with Italdesign to create affordable sports car for Generation Z

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
2 April 2025

Italdesign and the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) of Turin have revealed the Vision Rapida concept, a sports car conceived to appeal to Generation Z.

A fastback measuring 4.51m long, 1.86m wide and 1.28m high, the concept car draws on the legendary Japanese sports cars of the 1990s held in high regard by the youth of today.

Indeed, its dimensions make it a close match for the Mk4 Toyota Supra and R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R.

According to IED, it was shaped to improve aerodynamic performance and remove “stylistic excesses” while also ensuring it was usable as a main car. For example, the fastback rear section was chosen to improve boot space.

Inside, it adopts a 2+2 layout with a centre console and a fighter jet-style dashboard that wraps around the driver, as was en vogue during the 1990s.

Unlike the cars from which it takes inspiration, however, it has a minimalist control set-up that appears to rely primarily on a large infotainment touchscreen, rather than physical switchgear.

It also majors on sustainable materials, taking inspiration from streetwear and manga (Japanese graphic novels).

IED Vision Rapida manga drawing

IED added that the car has been designed to suit a number of different brands, with “a clear identity but no constraints”, as well as the ability to host internal-combustion, hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

“The students of IED's master course in transportation design wanted a car that reflected their values and dreams,” said Dario Lauriola, Italdesign exterior designer and IED tutor. "With [the] Rapida, they wanted to respond to the lack of those small sports cars that offered young people fun and affordable driving experiences in the 1990s.”

Charlie Martin

Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

