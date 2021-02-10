BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Tiger concept is four-legged autonomous off-roader
UP NEXT
New 2021 Vauxhall Combo-e Life arrives with 174-mile range

Hyundai Tiger concept is four-legged autonomous off-roader

Walking 'transforming intelligent ground excursion robot' is designed for use in hostile environments
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
10 February 2021

The Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled a “transforming intelligent ground excursion robot” concept that explores the possibility of using autonomous vehicles to negotiate challenging terrain.

The ‘Tiger’ is the firm’s second ultimate mobility vehicle (UMV) concept, following in the footsteps of 2019’s four-legged Elevate emergency response vehicle. Like the Elevate, its wheels are joined to its modular platform via unique jointed legs, which offer significantly raised ride height and 360deg directional control. 

It is envisioned as a mobile scientific exploration platform for use in hostile environments that conventional vehicles struggle to negotiate and is capable of full autonomous driving. 

The electric concept operates like a conventional four-wheel-drive vehicle with its legs retracted, but can extend to its full height when faced with an obstruction. With the ability to extend each of its four legs to varying lengths, the Tiger can keep any payload completely level, regardless of its angle of attack. 

Hyundai said the vehicle can be delivered to its destination by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and its fully electric powertrain charged en route. 

The Tiger is the result of a collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group’s New Horizons Studio in California and software company Autodesk. The two firms worked together to create a “lightweight but incredibly strong structure”, with an innovative carbonfibre composite additive printing process used for elements of the chassis and legs.

Its makers claim it is “ideal for 360deg surface evaluation, in areas struck by natural disaster, while tackling challenging terrain, or even exploring the surface of another moon or planet.” 

John Such, head of the New Horizons Studio, said: “Vehicles like Tiger, and the technologies underpinning it, give us an opportunity to push our imaginations. 

“We are constantly looking at ways to rethink vehicle design and development and redefine the future of transportation and mobility.”

Although such a vehicle is unlikely to reach production in the near future, its development is likely to have an impact on mobility-focused ‘purpose-built vehicles’ from Hyundai and Kia, the first of which is set to arrive in 2022 using a platform from a partner company. 

READ MORE

Hyundai reveals Elevate walking car concept​

Hyundai opens studio to develop futuristic, niche vehicles​

New Hyundai Prophecy concept previews high-performance EV​

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,490
42,093miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2018
£10,522
24,025miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,750
43,612miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Premium 5dr
2017
£10,777
36,671miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,790
32,704miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2018
£10,985
17,392miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,990
31,750miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,995
39,911miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,995
22,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia Picanto 2021 first drive review hero front
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi AMT 2021 UK review
1 Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz E Class 400d Estate 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400d Estate 2021 UK review
1 BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK first drive review hero front
BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Kona Electric 2018 road test review - hero front

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai’s affordable electric crossover has the numbers to shake this market segment to the core

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia Picanto 2021 first drive review hero front
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi AMT 2021 UK review
1 Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz E Class 400d Estate 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400d Estate 2021 UK review
1 BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK first drive review hero front
BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK review

View all latest drives