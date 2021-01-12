BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai previews new Ioniq 5 EV ahead of February unveiling
UP NEXT
New Porsche Boxster 25 Years revisits its roots

Hyundai previews new Ioniq 5 EV ahead of February unveiling

New model sits on Hyundai and Kia's first dedicated battery-electric car platform and is first to launch under new Ioniq sub-brand
News
3 mins read
12 January 2021

Hyundai has released a number of preview images of the first model in its bespoke EV sub-brand; the Ioniq 5. 

The new car, described by the brand as a “fundamental shift in BEV design approach”, will be fully revealed next month. It’s the first production model to sit atop Hyundai and Kia’s modular electric platform (E-GMP).

The Korean company suggests the design of the Ioniq 5, which appears to remain faithful to the 2019 45 concept on which it’s based, provides a “unique experience that can only be enjoyed in dedicated BEVs” thanks to its proportions and stance. 

New design elements include ‘Parametric Pixels’ ( tiny pixel-like lighting elements that adorn the front of the car), a clamshell bonnet, and 20in aero-optimised wheels. Hyundai’s global design boss, SangYup Lee, confidently states that the car establishes “a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured”. 

Technology found in the Ioniq 5 will include a Vehicle to Load (V2L) system offering a 3.5kW, 110/220v power supply via bidirectional charging - enough, Hyundai claims, to roast a turkey in a large oven. Ultra-fast charging promises to replenish up to 62 miles of range in five minutes flat, too. 

The Ioniq 5 is the first of three EVs set to fall under the Ioniq umbrella in the next four years.

Each will use a numerical naming strategy similar to Volkswagen’s ID line-up. Odd numbers will be used for SUVs and even numbers for saloons and other models. 

The Ioniq 5 will be followed in 2022 by the Ioniq 6 electric sports saloon, which will take cues from the low-slung Prophecy concept. A large, as yet unseen SUV called the Ioniq 7 will land in 2024.

The final production designs of all three remain under wraps. However, Hyundai has previously said it plans for each to have a distinctive and different design, but they will all feature pixel headlights, as seen on the 45 and Prophecy concepts. 

Each will be based around the new Electric Global Modular Platform, which is said to be capable of fast charging and a long range. With a long wheelbase and a flat floor, it also allows for each model to have a spacious interior, which, Hyundai says, will be modelled on “smart living rooms”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Ioniq

It may not be particularly exciting, but the Hyundai Ioniq Electric and Hybrid varieties are decent additions to the UK's growing low emission marketplace

Read our review
Back to top

The company also says all Ioniq-branded models will offer enhanced connectivity features "to integrate in-car and out-of-car experiences for a seamless journey".

The Hyundai Ioniq will not form part of the new model range, suggesting it will either be renamed or replaced entirely. 

By 2025, Hyundai intends to launch 16 new EVs to increase its annual EV sales to more than half a million – the equivalent of just over 10% of its total sales in 2019. As a whole, the Hyundai Motor Group is aiming to achieve a 5% global automotive market share and transition to be a 'smart mobility solution provider', rather than purely a car manufacturer. 

Read more

Trio of distinctive Hyundai EVs in the works

New Hyundai Prophecy concept previews high-performance EV​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 10 December 2020

In terms of style, engineering and quality Hyundai are getting very close to VW and I think are close to becoming their closest competitor. The new i20 and Tucson are now close to top of their class. This new Ioniq looks very promising. 

jason_recliner 11 December 2020
Tonrichard wrote:

In terms of style, engineering and quality Hyundai are getting very close to VW and I think are close to becoming their closest competitor. The new i20 and Tucson are now close to top of their class. This new Ioniq looks very promising. 

LOL!  VW trash isn't even close.  Hyundai / Kia is up there with Toyota and Mazda these days.

Sitikchai 10 August 2020

The Hyundai EVs look good!

As long as the production models are 98% identical to the drawings.....

At least they will look better than Teslas. Those are just bland.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review

View all latest drives