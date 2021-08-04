BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai offers monthly subscription deal for electrified models
UP NEXT
BMW PHEV drivers gain rewards for using new eDrive Zones

Hyundai offers monthly subscription deal for electrified models

Insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance are included in one monthly fee
News
2 mins read
4 August 2021

Hyundai has launched a subscription service for its electrified models that it says covers all motoring costs.

Called Mocean, it wraps the price of subscription, insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance into one monthly fee. Contracts last for three to 24 months and start at £339 per month. 

The service will be launched in Greater London this month before being rolled out to other cities in the UK later this year. 

Any of Hyundai’s hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models can be selected.

Customers can change their car to a different model every six months or cancel their subscription with only a one-month notice period.

“We’re excited to launch Mocean here in the UK, giving us the opportunity to bring Hyundai’s range of advanced electrified vehicles to an entirely new type of customer,” said Hyundai UK boss Ashley Andrew.

“For those that a traditional PCP or HP agreement simply doesn’t suit or for those that want the simplicity of one monthly payment and the flexibility of a one-month cancellation period, Mocean delivers. For us, this new innovation marks the beginning of a journey from car manufacturer to mobility service provider."

Customers can activate the service completely online, choosing their model and the length of time they wish to use it for, before being given the option for it to be delivered to them directly or picked up from a dealership. 

The service will contribute towards Hyundai’s strategy roadmap, in which the Korean manufacturer aims to develop into a 'smart mobility solution provider' by 2025.

READ MORE

Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric prices dropped

New Hyundai Ioniq 5: UK prices announced for crossover EV

New Hyundai EV platform brings 800V charging, 310-mile range

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2018
£10,490
40,639miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2019
£10,495
52,454miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,290
41,489miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,495
40,353miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,495
40,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,549
22,350miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,985
12,763miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,995
18,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,995
32,830miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Kona Electric 2018 road test review - hero front

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai’s affordable electric crossover has the numbers to shake this market segment to the core

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scotty5 4 August 2021

£339 seems ridiculously cheap for everything to be included. There will no doubt be some younger drivers who pay near that figure for insurance alone. That said, as elderly drivers driving automatics will know, the insurance costs are becoming prohibitive. Will be interesting to read the small print on this offer. As the saying goes, if it's too good to be true then it probably false. Will no doubt prove attractive to the right customer.

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives