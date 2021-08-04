Hyundai offers monthly subscription deal for electrified models

Hyundai has launched a subscription service for its electrified models that it says covers all motoring costs.

Called Mocean, it wraps the price of subscription, insurance, maintenance, road tax, repairs and roadside assistance into one monthly fee. Contracts last for three to 24 months and start at £339 per month.

The service will be launched in Greater London this month before being rolled out to other cities in the UK later this year.

Any of Hyundai’s hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models can be selected.

Customers can change their car to a different model every six months or cancel their subscription with only a one-month notice period.

“We’re excited to launch Mocean here in the UK, giving us the opportunity to bring Hyundai’s range of advanced electrified vehicles to an entirely new type of customer,” said Hyundai UK boss Ashley Andrew.

“For those that a traditional PCP or HP agreement simply doesn’t suit or for those that want the simplicity of one monthly payment and the flexibility of a one-month cancellation period, Mocean delivers. For us, this new innovation marks the beginning of a journey from car manufacturer to mobility service provider."

Customers can activate the service completely online, choosing their model and the length of time they wish to use it for, before being given the option for it to be delivered to them directly or picked up from a dealership.

The service will contribute towards Hyundai’s strategy roadmap, in which the Korean manufacturer aims to develop into a 'smart mobility solution provider' by 2025.

READ MORE

Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric prices dropped

New Hyundai Ioniq 5: UK prices announced for crossover EV

New Hyundai EV platform brings 800V charging, 310-mile range