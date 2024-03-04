Hyundai Ioniq 5 update brings rear wiper and bigger battery

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has received a series of tweaks aimed at keeping it on pace with rival electric SUVs, addressing key criticisms and bolstering its technological offering.

The headline change is the addition of the rear wiper from the high-performance Ioniq 5 N. The lack of a wiper on the regular Ioniq 5 had been a consistent complaint from owners in particularly rainy places, such as the UK.

Hyundai has also upgraded the Long Range model's 77kWh battery pack to the 84kWh unit from the Ioniq 5 N.

The Korean firm has yet to officially specify how this improves range, but, based on the rear-driven car’s official energy usage, we expect it to yield an additional 20 miles between charges.

A series of chassis revisions also benefit the updated Ioniq 5. A more rigid cowl crossbar is said to reduce vibration in the steering column and the number of reinforcements at the rear end has doubled, further improving stiffness.

Extra sound insulation has also been added around the rear motor to boost refinement.

Also updated are the safety systems, including that which detects whether the driver’s hands are on the steering wheel and the lane-keeping assistance.

The Ioniq 5 has also been restyled, gaining an open grille section on the reprofiled front bumper (which contributes to a 20mm increase in overall length) and a 50mm extension to the rear spoiler.

A new N-Line trim provides a sportier look, with a more aggressive front bumper and 20in alloy wheels.

Inside, the steering wheel receives new pixel-style LED lighting and the climate-control panel on the dashboard has been reworked to improve usability.

A new shortcut button is present on the centre console, providing convenient access to frequently used functions such as the steering wheel heating, seat heating and parking assistance.