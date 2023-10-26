Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch priced from £65,000 in the UK

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been priced from £65,000 in the UK, with the 641bhp hot hatch primed to kick-start the electrification of the firm's performance division.
Orders are open now, with just one specification level available at launch. Standard equipment includes automatic LED lights, 21in alloy wheels and a heat pump for improved efficiency.
Inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is equipped with interior ambient lighting, Alcantara and leather upholstery, an N-branded steering wheel, a head-up display, a wireless phone charger, a 12.3in digital cluster display and a 12.3in central touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available, as through the Hyundai model range.
The track-honed model boasts “race car DNA”, and is an aggressively styled reworking of the Ioniq 5 and is the first electric Hyundai to undergo an extensive reconfiguration by the firm’s N division, the team behind the acclaimed i20 N and i30 N.
Officially revealed at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new EV “electrifies the passion of driving”, according to N division technical boss Tyrone Johnson, best known for being the brains behind the venerable final-generation Ford Focus RS.
It sits on the same E-GMP electric architecture as the standard model but gets a larger, 84kWh battery, a bespoke all-wheel-drive powertrain and a suite of technological additions to “meld the driver with the car”.
Now developing 600bhp and 545lb ft of torque as standard, the N-badged Ioniq trumps the technically related 577bhp Kia EV6 GT, which shares its platform. Reserves are boosted to 641bhp and 567lb ft of torque when in ‘N Grin Boost’ mode – sufficient for a BMW M3-beating 0-62mph time of just 3.4 sec.
Extensive testing was undertaken at the Nürburgring, close to where the European arm of N division is based, but Hyundai highlighted that the Ioniq 5 N was also driven on UK roads in order to tweak its suspension and handling.
I get that the simulated gearbox could add to the 'fun', but for me, the synthesised soundtrack is just naff. Why not just enjoy the other big benefits of an electric vehicle, the smoothness and silence?
It is optional. Take it or leave it.
And at the moment who has the cash for one of these, great it maybe, still got to factor in your life and all that involves just now.
Having seen a track review this is apparently a very good drive and a very advanced design in its systems. The simulated gearbox works amazingly and would be a big help to a normal driver to adapt to an EV whilst also adding fun. Range is a tiny bit dissapointing but considering what they are trying to do with this version, the weight of bigger battery would be too big a trade off on handling.
I wonder if an estimated 200 - 220 miles range is poor value for a car at this price point, and might deter buyers, 250 to 300 surely is the standard.