Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch priced from £65,000 in the UK

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been priced from £65,000 in the UK, with the 641bhp hot hatch primed to kick-start the electrification of the firm's performance division.

Orders are open now, with just one specification level available at launch. Standard equipment includes automatic LED lights, 21in alloy wheels and a heat pump for improved efficiency.

Inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is equipped with interior ambient lighting, Alcantara and leather upholstery, an N-branded steering wheel, a head-up display, a wireless phone charger, a 12.3in digital cluster display and a 12.3in central touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available, as through the Hyundai model range.

The track-honed model boasts “race car DNA”, and is an aggressively styled reworking of the Ioniq 5 and is the first electric Hyundai to undergo an extensive reconfiguration by the firm’s N division, the team behind the acclaimed i20 N and i30 N.

Officially revealed at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new EV “electrifies the passion of driving”, according to N division technical boss Tyrone Johnson, best known for being the brains behind the venerable final-generation Ford Focus RS.

It sits on the same E-GMP electric architecture as the standard model but gets a larger, 84kWh battery, a bespoke all-wheel-drive powertrain and a suite of technological additions to “meld the driver with the car”.

Now developing 600bhp and 545lb ft of torque as standard, the N-badged Ioniq trumps the technically related 577bhp Kia EV6 GT, which shares its platform. Reserves are boosted to 641bhp and 567lb ft of torque when in ‘N Grin Boost’ mode – sufficient for a BMW M3-beating 0-62mph time of just 3.4 sec.

Extensive testing was undertaken at the Nürburgring, close to where the European arm of N division is based, but Hyundai highlighted that the Ioniq 5 N was also driven on UK roads in order to tweak its suspension and handling.