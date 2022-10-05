Hybrid Peugeot 5008 completes electrified model range

Hybrid versions of the Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 crossovers have joined the French firm’s model line-up, meaning every car in the firm’s line-up will be offered with an electrified powertrain.

The engine combines a 134bhp PureTech petrol engine, a 28bhp electric motor, new a six-speed electrified dual-clutch gearbox and a 48V battery that is recharged when driving.

Peugeot says the powertrain enables a 15% reduction in fuel consumption while offering additional torque, although the electric-only range is limited to distances below 1km (0.62 miles).

The 5008, Peugeot’s largest car, will be the final model in the French car maker’s range to be electrified. All other models, including the 3008, are already available with a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric powertrain.

This particular engine, however, will also become available for the smaller Peugeot 208, as well as the 2008, 308, 308 SW, and recently-arrived 408.

Peugeot says it can be run on either petrol or pure-electric power, and it automatically starts, manoeuvres and drives in EV mode at low speed. The firm also claims the models can be driven on zero-emissions “more than half of the time”, when driving in urban areas.

The completion of Peugeot’s hybrid model range will meet its target of offering every model with an electrified powertrain by the first half of 2023.

The firm also claims its hybrid model range means it will have the widest “e-choice” in Europe, ahead of its plan to offer electric-only (BEV) vehicles by 2030.

Currently, the Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Rifter and Traveller models have received an all-electric variant. The Peugeot 308 is the next car in line to receive an all-electric powertrain, becoming a key rival for the Volkswagen ID 3.

That car will go on sale later this year, alongside its Stellantis sibling, the Vauxhall Astra. Set to be offered in both hatchback and estate forms, the e-308 will introduce a new powertrain that has yet to feature on any other Stellantis model.

Equipped with a 51kWh battery, it offers 156bhp and around 248 miles on a single charge, according to Peugeot. The powertrain will also be fitted to the smaller e-208 next year, giving it a significant range and power boost.

Deliveries of the new Peugeot 5008 and 3008 hybrids will begin in the summer of 2023. The firm is yet to confirm pricing, but it's likely the car cars will be positioned at the top of their respective model ranges.