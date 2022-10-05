Hybrid Peugeot 5008 to complete electrified model range

The Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 crossovers will gain new hybrid engines from the start of next year, meaning every car in the firm’s line-up will be sold with an electrified powertrain.

Each model will receive a 134bhp petrol engine, a new electrified dual-clutch gearbox and a 48V battery that is recharged when driving.

Peugeot says the powertrain enables a 15% reduction in fuel consumption while offering additional torque, although electric-only range is limited to distances below 1km (0.62 miles).

The 5008, Peugeot’s largest car, will be the final model in the French car maker’s range to be electrified. All other models, including the 3008, are already available with a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric powertrain.

The completion of Peugeot’s hybrid model range will meet its target of offering every model with an electrified powertrain by the first half of 2023.

The firm also claims its hybrid model range means it will have the widest “e-choice” in Europe, ahead of its plan to offer electric-only (BEV) vehicles by 2030.

Currently, the Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Rifter and Traveller models have received an all-electric variant. The Peugeot 308 is the next car in line to receive an all-electric powertrain, becoming a key rival for the Volkswagen ID 3.

Set to be offered in both hatchback and estate forms, the e-308 will introduce a new powertrain that has yet to feature on any other Stellantis model.

Equipped with a 51kWh battery, it offers 156bhp and around 248 miles on a single charge, according to Peugeot. The powertrain will also be fitted to the smaller e-208 next year, giving it a significant range and power boost.