HWA Evo: Mercedes 190E reborn with carbon body and 443bhp V6

German engineering firm HWA has revealed an homage to the iconic Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II, which is built from the ground up and set for sale next year.

The original Evo II was driven by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine tuned by Cosworth, but HWA has opted for a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6, supplied by Mercedes itself. It’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The rear-wheel-drive Evo produces 443bhp and 405lb ft of torque in 'standard' guise, with a top speed of 168mph, or buyers can opt for an Affalterbach performance package that ups performance to 493bhp and top speed to 185mph.

HWA has stayed true to the design of the Evo II with its fibreglass composite body, even using the original-specification glass.

Its design does feature more aggressive cues than the original car, though, with DTM racing-inspired wheel arches housing larger (19in front, 20in rear), six-spoke wheels and a higher, larger rear bumper for improved aerodynamics.

The Evo also features a front axle lift – as did the original Evo II – to raise the front bumper and splitter by 30mm.

Braking is taken care of by a set of six-piston 380mm discs at the front and 360mm discs at the rear.

LED lights are positioned both at the front and rear.