BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: HWA Evo: Mercedes 190E reborn with carbon body and 443bhp V6
UP NEXT
JLR revives Freelander name for new range of electric cars

HWA Evo: Mercedes 190E reborn with carbon body and 443bhp V6

Carbonfibre-bodied homage to 1990s icon packs a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with 443bhp and 405lb ft
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
20 June 2024

German engineering firm HWA has revealed an homage to the iconic Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II, which is built from the ground up and set for sale next year. 

The original Evo II was driven by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine tuned by Cosworth, but HWA has opted for a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6, supplied by Mercedes itself. It’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

The rear-wheel-drive Evo produces 443bhp and 405lb ft of torque in 'standard' guise, with a top speed of 168mph, or buyers can opt for an Affalterbach performance package that ups performance to 493bhp and top speed to 185mph.

Related articles

HWA has stayed true to the design of the Evo II with its fibreglass composite body, even using the original-specification glass.

Its design does feature more aggressive cues than the original car, though, with DTM racing-inspired wheel arches housing larger (19in front, 20in rear), six-spoke wheels and a higher, larger rear bumper for improved aerodynamics.

The Evo also features a front axle lift – as did the original Evo II – to raise the front bumper and splitter by 30mm.

Braking is taken care of by a set of six-piston 380mm discs at the front and 360mm discs at the rear.

LED lights are positioned both at the front and rear. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Suzuki Ignis
8
Suzuki Ignis
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne
9
Porsche Cayenne
Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid fronttrack
Merecedes-AMG E53
7
Merecedes-AMG E53
Audi A1 front three quarter lead
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
8
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
mclaren artura spider review 2024 01
McLaren Artura
9
McLaren Artura

View all car reviews

Back to top

Inside, the Evo gets digital instruments designed to replicate 1990s LCD displays, with smartphone integration. It also features Recaro seats and a road-legal fire extinguisher. 

HWA selected the Mercedes V6 because it provided the “optimum solution of low weight, compact packaging and agile handling”. Kerb weight is 1360kg.

“Given our expertise in zero-emission drivetrains, electric propulsion could have been a possible route," said HWA CTO Gordian von Schöning. 

“However, from the first customer consultations on the project, it was very apparent that owners wanted an internal combustion engine – something that would deliver real driving emotion.”

Just 100 examples of the Evo will be produced, priced from €714,000 - equivalent to £603.799 in the UK. It does come with a 12-month/12,000 mile warranty, though...

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-Connecta 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£4,789
176,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium AWD Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,999
40,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Skoda Superb 1.4 TSI IV 13kWh SE Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,500
63,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Cupra Leon 1.4 12.8kWh First Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,989
49,992miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£3,670
89,991miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,790
35,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Expression + Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£4,820
63,531miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,995
80,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£9,000
49,392miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Suzuki Ignis
8
Suzuki Ignis
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne
9
Porsche Cayenne
Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid fronttrack
Merecedes-AMG E53
7
Merecedes-AMG E53
Audi A1 front three quarter lead
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
8
Used Audi A1 2010-2018 review
mclaren artura spider review 2024 01
McLaren Artura
9
McLaren Artura

View all car reviews