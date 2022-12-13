BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Honda Type R cars to continue into EV era
UP NEXT
What's next in Renault's transformation plan?

Honda Type R cars to continue into EV era

Lead engineer Hideki Kakinuma tells Autocar "without Type R, there is no Honda" as rival firms cut go-faster models
Matt Prior
News
3 mins read
13 December 2022

Honda’s Type R models will continue into the electrified age, giving the firm’s hot hatchbacks and other driver’s cars a future despite the demise of internal combustion engines. 

In recent years, Peugeot, Ford and Renault have axed their respective GTI and RS programmes due to a lack of profitability caused by stringent emissions laws. 

However, Hideki Kakinuma, lead engineer for Honda’s Type R project, told Autocar: “Without Type R, there is no Honda.” 

Speaking after the launch of the most recent incarnation of the iconic Honda Civic Type R, he said: “Honda strongly believes that driving pleasure is the core essence of private mobility, personal mobility.” However, Kakinuma admitted that in the face of “carbon neutrality and emissions regulations that are very stringent, it’s very difficult to think about such a sports model in these boundaries”. 

He added: “But for Honda, they are only new hurdles, new challenges to provide our customers the joy of driving. Yes, we will definitely be keen to bring further Type Rs.” 

This will be welcome news for fans of the hot hatch and means Honda joins Volkswagen in keeping hold of its sporting models. The German car maker recently confirmed to Autocar its plan to continue with GTI and R badging. 

In what form the next Type R arrives – the latest is the only non-electrified model in Honda UK’s range – remains unknown. But the possibility that there will be another Type R without battery-electric power or hybrid assistance is “not zero”, according to Kakinuma. 

He said: “Carbon neutrality doesn’t have to be focused on the powertrain itself. It can have the possibility of achieving it even though you are driving a car with an ICE. So I would not reject the possibility that the next Type R can be ICE. However, given the current circumstances, this is very unlikely.” 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
honda civic type r 01 front tacking

Honda Civic Type R

New Honda Civic Type R gets an increase in power, price and capability - is it still the king of the big hot hatches?

Read our review
Back to top

Kakinuma added: “But the Type R itself does not depend on the powertrain. It’s a certain philosophy, a principle of the joy of driving, and that involves a lot of aspects… If this excitement can be provided with a certain powertrain that is carbon neutral or somewhat electrified – or a completely different technology – this will also be justifiably a Type R.”

Regulations will limit the supply of Honda hot hatches

Related articles

Average fuel economy regulations will severely limit the number of new Civic Type Rs that can be imported to the UK to the “hundreds, not thousands”, confirmed Rebecca Adamson, Honda UK’s head of cars. 

Car Review
Honda Civic Type R
honda civic type r 01 front tacking
Read our full road test review
Read more

Even though all Hondas apart from the Civic Type R are at least part-electrified and several new Honda BEVs are coming, the Civic’s 34.5mpg and 186g/km consumption and emissions figures will mean supply of the hot hatch will be very limited. 

It follows a sad trend for Honda: in 2004, 5424 Type Rs were sold in the UK, and the last time it sold more than 1000 was in 2016. In 2021, just 376 were sold.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive

View all latest drives