Honda Integra to be reborn in 2022 as five-door fastback

Honda has previewed the new Integra, which is set to return as a five-door fastback 15 years after its namesake coupé bowed out.

The new "compact premium" car will arrive next year, with more details planned to be revealed closer to its 2022 launch date.

The Integra name was used for four generations of sports coupé that were produced by the Japanese firm from 1986 until 2006. Its return in 2022 was confirmed by Acura – Honda’s American-market premium brand – during the launch of the NSX Type S.

Acura said the revived Integra will “rejoin the performance brand’s product portfolio as a new compact premium entrant”. The firm's first teaser image in August showed part of the front end of the new car, with 'Integra' written beneath the headlights. That has now been followed by a cropped picture of the car's rear, which confirms it is a five-door liftback.

Acura brand officer Jon Ikeda said the new Integra would offer “the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original”.

No further details of the machine have been revealed, including whether it would be offered in markets outside of North America or if a range-topping performance variant carrying Honda’s Type R or Acura’s Type S branding would be produced.

The revived Integra could be produced at Honda’s plant in Marysville, Ohio, where it would serve as a logical replacement for the NSX. The hybrid supercar will cease production there once the 350 Type S versions are finished. As with the previous versions, the new Integra could use underpinnings from the Civic.

The Honda Integra was launched in 1985, replacing the Quint as a sports coupé closely based on the Civic. It was initially built in Japan and was one of two models that were badged as Acura when that brand was launched in America.

The fourth-generation Integra, which was branded the Acura RSX in the US, went out of production in 2006.

