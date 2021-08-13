BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Honda Integra to be reborn in 2022 as five-door fastback
UP NEXT
New Ineos Grenadier to launch in July 2022 at £48,000

Honda Integra to be reborn in 2022 as five-door fastback

Acura-badged "compact premium" model previewed ahead of a reveal in the coming months
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
29 September 2021

Honda has previewed the new Integra, which is set to return as a five-door fastback 15 years after its namesake coupé bowed out.

The new "compact premium" car will arrive next year, with more details planned to be revealed closer to its 2022 launch date.

The Integra name was used for four generations of sports coupé that were produced by the Japanese firm from 1986 until 2006. Its return in 2022 was confirmed by Acura – Honda’s American-market premium brand – during the launch of the NSX Type S.

Related articles

Acura said the revived Integra will “rejoin the performance brand’s product portfolio as a new compact premium entrant”. The firm's first teaser image in August showed part of the front end of the new car, with 'Integra' written beneath the headlights. That has now been followed by a cropped picture of the car's rear, which confirms it is a five-door liftback.

Acura brand officer Jon Ikeda said the new Integra would offer “the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original”.

No further details of the machine have been revealed, including whether it would be offered in markets outside of North America or if a range-topping performance variant carrying Honda’s Type R or Acura’s Type S branding would be produced.

The revived Integra could be produced at Honda’s plant in Marysville, Ohio, where it would serve as a logical replacement for the NSX. The hybrid supercar will cease production there once the 350 Type S versions are finished. As with the previous versions, the new Integra could use underpinnings from the Civic.

The Honda Integra was launched in 1985, replacing the Quint as a sports coupé closely based on the Civic. It was initially built in Japan and was one of two models that were badged as Acura when that brand was launched in America.

The fourth-generation Integra, which was branded the Acura RSX in the US, went out of production in 2006.

READ MORE

New Honda NSX Type S is limited-run swansong

Used car buying guide: Honda Integra Type R DC2

Honda Integra Type R meets 2019 Civic Type R - VTEC explained

The anatomy of handling: What makes the perfect driver's car?

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Splash 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,490
49,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,790
33,474miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£3,800
79,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,990
46,031miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,990
46,031miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£3,999
74,934miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
catnip 29 September 2021

Looks rather like a stylised Insignia ...

Ogat 29 September 2021

I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . 

Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site.. R­i­c­h­no­w­1­.­C­o­m

 

 
 
MrJ 14 August 2021

Let's have some clean styling this time Honda.

The old Integra looked pretty good, so don't spoil the new one with your ugly stick.

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives