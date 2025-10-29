BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Honda E replacement UK-bound as tiny EV with 'manual' gearbox
UP NEXT
Bentley to reveal more details of maiden EV next week

Honda E replacement UK-bound as tiny EV with 'manual' gearbox

Super-N prototype is the latest development of the Super EV Concept shown at this year's Festival of Speed

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
29 October 2025

Honda will launch a new electric city car next year, designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts with a simulated gearshift system – and it will be offered in the UK.

The Renault Twingo rival has been closely previewed at the Tokyo motor show by the new Super-N prototype, which is a development of the Super EV Concept that was demonstrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer.

The Super-N prototype is built on one of Honda’s N-Series kei car platforms and bears close relation to the Japanese market N-One E – although the Super-N features a wider stance, beefed-up bumpers and aero ducts and a small lip spoiler.

While Honda has yet to reveal any of the SuperN’s technical details, it should be one of the smallest electric city cars offered in the UK.

To comply with kei car rules, the related N-One E is just under 3400mm long – some 200mm shorter than the Fiat 500e. Honda hasn’t said whether the Super-N will use the 63bhp electric motor featured in the N-One E but has confirmed the new model will feature a Boost mode.

When activated, this will offer maximum power and artificial sound while simulating a multi-gear shift.

Honda claims it will thereby offer “enhanced driving engagement that is unique to a vehicle of this size”.

Honda Super N Prototype rear quarter

The production version of the Super-N will go on sale next year in Japan and a “select” number of global markets, including the UK – which initially will be the car’s only European presence.

Pricing details have yet to be confirmed. In the UK, the Super-N will effectively replace the short-lived Honda E as the entry point of the fi rm’s range, albeit most likely at a much lower price than the E’s £37k.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera
Mercedes AMG GT 43 review 2025 0001
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
8
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
Honda Prelude 2025
Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude

View all car reviews

Back to top

The Super-N is one of a number of EVs that Honda is displaying at the Tokyo motor show.

Others include the 0 SUV; a new entry-level 0 Series model focused on Japan and India; and the RSX SUV prototype for Acura, its US-focused performance brand. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Honda cars for sale

 Honda CR-V 1.6 I-DTEC SR 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,395
95,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC ES Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,145
86,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo GPF Sport Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,542
53,136miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo EX CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,821
8,644miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC ES 5dr
2010
£5,995
55,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.6 I-DTEC SE Navi Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,190
100,756miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda CR-V 2.0 I-VTEC EX Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2017
£20,800
9,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda JAZZ 1.4 I-VTEC ES Plus Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,495
42,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Jazz 1.5 H I-MMD EX ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,995
14,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 6563 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Smart hashtag 5 2025 Autocar review front cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Vaxuhall Frontera Electric front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
8
Vauxhall Frontera Electric
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid front quarter tracking
Vauxhall Frontera
6
Vauxhall Frontera
Mercedes AMG GT 43 review 2025 0001
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
8
Mercedes-AMG GT 43
Honda Prelude 2025
Honda Prelude
Honda Prelude

View all car reviews