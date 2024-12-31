Highlights of 2024: The best things we’ve done with cars this year

Working for Autocar absolutely beats a proper job: we all love cars, and somehow we actually get paid to spend our days not just driving them, but talking to the people who created them, visiting the factories they're built in and then writing about them.

That's not to say it isn't hard work, honest. It feels there have never been more cars to drive, more firms to learn about and more complex topics to discuss. Which helps us keep incredibly busy - it's incredibly rare to find the entire team in the office, because a handful of us are always out doing something.

But what were the best things we did this year? Tough question: among the motor shows, new car launches and interviews with the industry's top bosses, choosing a single highlight can be a difficult task.

We've tasked the Autocar team to do just that, and 2024's highlights of the year range from a European road trip to Spa to camping in the back of a Hyundai on the top of a Welsh mountain.

What's your motoring highlight of the year? Share your stories with a comment below this article.

Given how much Ariel improved the Atom for its latest iteration, and given how much I liked the original Nomad, you can imagine how much I was looking forward to the Nomad Mk2. Would the good people of Ariel have kept it fun like they did the Atom?

Reader, they did, as I found on a crummily surfaced strip during an early fact-finding meeting about the new model, where it would slide benignly and provide huge giggles.