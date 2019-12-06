Hennessey to tune new C8 Corvette to 1200bhp next year

Long-standing Texas-based tuning firm Hennessey Performance Engineering has revealed it plans to eke up to 1200bhp out of the new C8 Chevrolet Corvette.

The benchmark figure is said to be achievable via tweaks to the car’s standard mid-mounted LT2 V8 engine, with upgraded internals including forged aluminium pistons, a higher compression ratio and forged steel rods. Mated to this will be a specially designed twin turbocharger setup.

Further modifications necessary to achieve the figure safely and reliably include an upgraded factory dual-clutch transmission, while options include a full Brembo brake upgrade and adjustable Penske suspension. No price is quoted for the new package.

Hennessey’s upgrades come with a warranty for increased peace of mind, but for those with less ambitious plans the firm will offer a cheaper supercharger system upgrade for 700bhp, and a stainless steel exhaust upgrade. The standard, entry-level C8 Corvette puts out 495bhp.

There are visual modifications available, too, including a ‘CarbonAero’ carbon fibre body upgrade pack (as pictured).

