Hennessey Exorcist is 1000bhp swansong for Chevrolet Camaro

The Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition has been revealed as the American tuner’s red-hot tribute to the Chevrolet Camaro - and its fastest-accelerating car yet.
The combustion-engined Camaro will be retired in 2024, having been introduced in its current sixth-generation form in 2016.
Reports out of the US suggest its replacement will be an electric mid-sized saloon, marking a radical departure from the two-door sports coupé format established for the model line back in 1966.
Limited to a production run of 57 cars as a reference to the Camaro’s lifespan, the Exorcist is powered by a thoroughly overhauled 6.2-litre supercharged V8 with 1000bhp and 922 lb ft.
That makes for a 0-62mph time of 2.1sec, matching the similarly conceived Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and beating every car Hennessey has yet produced - even including its own 250mph Venom hypercar.
Top speed is pegged at 217mph and it runs the quarter mile in 9.57sec - matching the Tesla Model S Plaid and beating the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Over the standard 650bhp Camaro ZL1, the Exorcist brings a series of technical upgrades in its bid for muscle car supremacy. Its engine gets a larger supercharger, a high-pressure fuel system and a high-flow induction system, as well as bespoke camshafts, intake valves and exhaust valves. Its suspension has also been upgraded with upgraded pushrods.
The engine itself gets a plaque denoting the car’s build number. Production started today.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Good ol' American muscle car, I'm always amazed how they make em faster yet exterior wise they are twenty years behind,so, if they can do up the Corvette, why not the Camaro?