BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hennessey Exorcist is 1000bhp swansong for Chevrolet Camaro
UP NEXT
New 2024 BMW X2 grows and gains 279-mile electric option

Hennessey Exorcist is 1000bhp swansong for Chevrolet Camaro

Fearsome reworking of soon-to-retire muscle car is faster even than American tuner's own Venom hypercar
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
11 October 2023

The Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition has been revealed as the American tuner’s red-hot tribute to the Chevrolet Camaro - and its fastest-accelerating car yet.

The combustion-engined Camaro will be retired in 2024, having been introduced in its current sixth-generation form in 2016.

Reports out of the US suggest its replacement will be an electric mid-sized saloon, marking a radical departure from the two-door sports coupé format established for the model line back in 1966. 

Related articles

Limited to a production run of 57 cars as a reference to the Camaro’s lifespan, the Exorcist is powered by a thoroughly overhauled 6.2-litre supercharged V8 with 1000bhp and 922 lb ft. 

That makes for a 0-62mph time of 2.1sec, matching the similarly conceived Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and beating every car Hennessey has yet produced - even including its own 250mph Venom hypercar.

Top speed is pegged at 217mph and it runs the quarter mile in 9.57sec - matching the Tesla Model S Plaid and beating the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Over the standard 650bhp Camaro ZL1, the Exorcist brings a series of technical upgrades in its bid for muscle car supremacy. Its engine gets a larger supercharger, a high-pressure fuel system and a high-flow induction system, as well as bespoke camshafts, intake valves and exhaust valves. Its suspension has also been upgraded with upgraded pushrods.

The engine itself gets a plaque denoting the car’s build number. Production started today.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Cosmetic changes include a bumper-width rear spoiler, new alloys coloured gloss black, larger quad exhausts, white side stripes with 'The Exorcist' depicted on them and 'Final Edition' badging on the front wheel arches.

Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey said: “Our comprehensive upgrade to the Camaro ZL1 is one of my all-time favourites. The chassis, suspension and powerplant work seamlessly together, so all the driver experiences is raw, unbridled horsepower. 

“There’s nothing else like our Exorcist, so we’re eager to share this special limited edition with fans of this iconic car before it’s gone forever.”

His company said the car took "years of research, development and refinement". As with every Hennessey model, it comes with a three-year warranty.

It follows on from the original Camaro Exorcist, which was introduced in 2017 to "slay the Dodge Demon".

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 11 October 2023

Good ol' American muscle car, I'm always amazed how they make em faster yet exterior wise they are twenty years behind,so, if they can do up the Corvette, why not the Camaro?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives