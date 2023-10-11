Hennessey Exorcist is 1000bhp swansong for Chevrolet Camaro

The Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition has been revealed as the American tuner’s red-hot tribute to the Chevrolet Camaro - and its fastest-accelerating car yet.

The combustion-engined Camaro will be retired in 2024, having been introduced in its current sixth-generation form in 2016.

Reports out of the US suggest its replacement will be an electric mid-sized saloon, marking a radical departure from the two-door sports coupé format established for the model line back in 1966.

Limited to a production run of 57 cars as a reference to the Camaro’s lifespan, the Exorcist is powered by a thoroughly overhauled 6.2-litre supercharged V8 with 1000bhp and 922 lb ft.

That makes for a 0-62mph time of 2.1sec, matching the similarly conceived Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and beating every car Hennessey has yet produced - even including its own 250mph Venom hypercar.

Top speed is pegged at 217mph and it runs the quarter mile in 9.57sec - matching the Tesla Model S Plaid and beating the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Over the standard 650bhp Camaro ZL1, the Exorcist brings a series of technical upgrades in its bid for muscle car supremacy. Its engine gets a larger supercharger, a high-pressure fuel system and a high-flow induction system, as well as bespoke camshafts, intake valves and exhaust valves. Its suspension has also been upgraded with upgraded pushrods.

The engine itself gets a plaque denoting the car’s build number. Production started today.