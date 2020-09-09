BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Half of drivers broke 70mph limit in 2019, but speeding isn’t rising
UP NEXT
Nissan builds 500,000th Leaf in Sunderland factory

Half of drivers broke 70mph limit in 2019, but speeding isn’t rising

DfT reveals that 50% of drivers broke motorway limit and 54% broke 30mph limit, but compliance is stable
News
2 mins read
9 September 2020

Half of British car drivers exceeded the speed limit on motorways and even more broke 30mph limits throughout 2019, Government figures have revealed.

In a statistical release from the Department for Transport (DfT) based on speed data from its Automatic Traffic Counter technology, 50% of cars and 53% of motorcycles exceeded the 70mph speed limit on motorways. 

Those respective figures rose to 54% and 63% on 30mph roads, although they dropped sharply to 9% and 26% on 60mph single carriageways.

However, the proportion of cars exceeding the limit by more than 10mph was far lower – down to 12% on motorways and 6% on 30mph roads. 

Despite these figures, the DfT admits that overall compliance with speed limits “has remained broadly stable since 2011”. More specific comparisons between years shouldn't be drawn, it says, due to differences in sample sizes and locations. 

The figures also only take into account “free-flow” speeds and exclude locations where external factors restrict behaviour, such as speed cameras, traffic calming measures, sharp bends and junctions.

Exceeding speed limits was a contributory factor in 5.1% of road traffic accidents in 2018, according to the DfT's data. 

Last year, the RAC conducted a Report on Motoring survey that asked the public to select up to three reasons why they exceeded the speed limit. The top reason given for exceeding motorway limits was “I drive according to the speed of other road users”, while for 20mph zones, 33% of users claimed the speed limit was inappropriate for the road in question.

READ MORE

Government details £27.4bn investment in strategic roads

The strangest driving laws in the world

Zero tolerance policy for speeding under official review

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front

Ford Puma

Ford aims to take the crossover class by storm as it revives the Puma name

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2

xxxx

9 September 2020

Are they saying only 50 perc of motorists drove at more 70mph once or at any time within a year.  I'm amazed it was not 98 perc.

Another way of putting it,  50 perc of drivers have never driver over 70mph in a year, or 46% have never gone over 30mph in 30 limit, I do not believe these figures

Peter Cavellini

9 September 2020

 I don't know how big a sample they take, and how many areas they check and at what time of Day, year etc, there must be hundreds of variables to consider to come up with stats that can give a meaningful respresentation of drivers habits, I would concur with most of what's said, I'm not being gullible, I just don't have my own, and, these figures are from an official government body, so these will have to do.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives