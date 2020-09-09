Half of drivers broke 70mph limit in 2019, but speeding isn’t rising

Half of British car drivers exceeded the speed limit on motorways and even more broke 30mph limits throughout 2019, Government figures have revealed.
In a statistical release from the Department for Transport (DfT) based on speed data from its Automatic Traffic Counter technology, 50% of cars and 53% of motorcycles exceeded the 70mph speed limit on motorways.
Those respective figures rose to 54% and 63% on 30mph roads, although they dropped sharply to 9% and 26% on 60mph single carriageways.
However, the proportion of cars exceeding the limit by more than 10mph was far lower – down to 12% on motorways and 6% on 30mph roads.
Despite these figures, the DfT admits that overall compliance with speed limits “has remained broadly stable since 2011”. More specific comparisons between years shouldn't be drawn, it says, due to differences in sample sizes and locations.
The figures also only take into account “free-flow” speeds and exclude locations where external factors restrict behaviour, such as speed cameras, traffic calming measures, sharp bends and junctions.
Exceeding speed limits was a contributory factor in 5.1% of road traffic accidents in 2018, according to the DfT's data.
Last year, the RAC conducted a Report on Motoring survey that asked the public to select up to three reasons why they exceeded the speed limit. The top reason given for exceeding motorway limits was “I drive according to the speed of other road users”, while for 20mph zones, 33% of users claimed the speed limit was inappropriate for the road in question.
really
Are they saying only 50 perc of motorists drove at more 70mph once or at any time within a year. I'm amazed it was not 98 perc.
Another way of putting it, 50 perc of drivers have never driver over 70mph in a year, or 46% have never gone over 30mph in 30 limit, I do not believe these figures
Peter Cavellini

I don't know how big a sample they take, and how many areas they check and at what time of Day, year etc, there must be hundreds of variables to consider to come up with stats that can give a meaningful respresentation of drivers habits, I would concur with most of what's said, I'm not being gullible, I just don't have my own, and, these figures are from an official government body, so these will have to do.
