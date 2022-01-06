BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gordon Murray to reveal T33 V12 supercar on 27 January
UP NEXT
Bentley achieves another record year in 2021 with 30% growth

Gordon Murray to reveal T33 V12 supercar on 27 January

More refined T50 follow-up will be the first model developed at Murray's new Surrey HQ
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
6 January 2022

Gordon Murray will follow up its radical V12-powered T50 supercar with an all-new performance model, to be revealed on 27 January.

The new arrival, named T33, is described as "the world's finest supercar GT", suggesting it will place more of a focus on refinement than the T50, which prioritises high-speed thrills.

Unlike the T50 and track-oriented T50S, however, the new model will be built at the Gordon Murray Group's (GMG) new headquarters in Windlesham, Surrey, the construction of which is set to begin imminently.

Related articles

The new £50 million facility will house GMG's design, development, sales, servicing and heritage departments. The new supercar is expected to be mostly developed on site, where the company aims to have a fully functioning test track by the end of 2022.

Further details of the model have not been revealed, but Murray himself has previously confirmed that the company will launch a second V12-powered model before following that up with a "very noisy" hybrid.

Given the £2.8m price and segment-leading performance figures touted by the T50, it is likely that the firm will seek to usher in a more 'accessible' sporting model.

The firm's iStream production principles will be deployed to keep weight down as far as possible – despite packing as much power as the Bentley Continental GT Speed, the T50 weighs less than the Mazda MX-5 – but confirmation of its GT positioning suggests that a more comprehensively equipped cabin and road-focused suspension set-up could be among the chief differentiators.

More details will become clear at the reveal, but for now Murray said he is confident that both the car and the company's new HQ will be "game-changers in the automotive industry".

He added: "We will have many important milestones for our HQ over the next two years. But one of the most important will be on 27 January when we reveal the first Gordon Murray Automotive vehicle to be manufactured there.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

"We’re all extremely excited to be revealing such a significant car to the world in just three weeks from now.”

View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 6 January 2022

Did I miss the review of the T50

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

View all latest drives