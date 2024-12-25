My Week In Cars Christmas Special (ep.120)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley as they interview Gordon Murray, the world renowned designer of some of the greatest ever sports and racing cars.

From his latest T50 and T33 supercars, to the McLaren F1, to world-championship winning Formula One cars.

Murray takes us on a journey from his roots in South Africa to the present day, including his thoughts on EVs, urban transport and much more besides.

