BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars Christmas Special (ep.120)
UP NEXT
Dig this: We drive (and fly) mad 1300bhp JCB monster truck

My Week In Cars Christmas Special (ep.120)

Interview with Gordon Murray, designer of the T50, McLaren F1, and World Championship winning Formula One cars

Autocar
News
1 min read
25 December 2024

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley as they interview Gordon Murray, the world renowned designer of some of the greatest ever sports and racing cars.

From his latest T50 and T33 supercars, to the McLaren F1, to world-championship winning Formula One cars.

Murray takes us on a journey from his roots in South Africa to the present day, including his thoughts on EVs, urban transport and much more besides.

Related articles

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI 45 S Line Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,495
62,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 2.0 CDTi BiTurbo SRi Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£2,989
145,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,297
21,421miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,350
94,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Civic 1.4 I-VTEC Type S I-Shift 3dr
2009
£3,650
79,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.4 TFSI CoD Black Edition Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,495
95,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,250
21,285miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 R-Sport Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,995
106,782miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 2.0 128ti Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,495
15,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri

View all car reviews