Gordon Murray Group expands to develop EVs for car makers

Gordon Murray Group, best known for its T50 and T33 supercars, has announced major growth plans which will focus on developing electric vehicles for global car makers.

Under the new set-up, the group splits into Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) and Gordon Murray Technology (GMT), the latter of which will be responsible for developing, designing and manufacturing EVs for third parties.

As recently reported by Autocar, GMT is already developing two electric SUVs, one of which is for a major global car manufacturer. The firm added that it is also in “advanced discussions with global automotive businesses for future projects”.

Founder Gordon Murray commented: “Despite the success of GMA, our major growth opportunity now lies with GMT. We have a best-in-class highly talented team, capable of working with a global client base, transforming electric vehicles, connectivity and, eventually, autonomous transportation.

“There are innovative projects already in the pipeline and we have plans to further increase our influence on global vehicle development and transformative manufacturing processes.”

Meanwhile, its Automotive division is focusing on producing its T50, T50s and T33 supercars, ahead of first deliveries later this year. All three limited-edition models have sold out. Murray added that there “is a lot more exciting news to come”.

As part of the shake-up, Murray becomes executive chairman, in charge of product design and engineering, while Philip Lee has been appointed as CEO overseeing growth and commercial performance.

Lee commented: “We are already bucking the trend: a UK headquartered automotive business that is well funded, profitable, and growing quickly. This robust and focused plan for our business builds on that platform and prepares us well for further expansion and success.

“Not just for Gordon Murray Automotive, but for Gordon Murray Technology which is already applying its world-leading vehicle design, development, and manufacturing expertise to creating lightweight, game-changing electric vehicles. We’re confident that we can attract many new customers that will take advantage of our leading technologies and expertise.”

Both divisions will be based at the group’s new £50m headquarters in Windlesham, Surrey, for which development is already underway ahead of a 2024 completion date. The company is also looking at facilities in the US as part of its expansion plans.