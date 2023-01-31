BACK TO ALL NEWS
Glickenhaus 007S is 987bhp racer for the road

Limited-run, lightweight hypercar rivals Mercedes AMG One and will likely come to the UK
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
31 January 2023

American hypercar manufacturer Glickenhaus has revealed new details about the upcoming 007S, its road-legal edition of the SCG007 Le Mans racer. 

The car, limited to 24 examples, is a strict three-seater with a McLaren F1-style central driving position and two rear passenger seats. 

Glickenhaus confirmed the car is fully road legal in America, with a “strong possibility” that it will come to the UK market once it meets regulations. 

It will join the SCG003S, SCG004S and Boot SUV in the company’s road-legal offering, each bespoke offerings with the latter making its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021. 

Touted “as a road car born on the track”, the firm revealed on social media that one 007S has already been sold, with potential buyers able to register their interest via the company website. Customers will be able to drive their car on the track before driving home on road-legal tyres. 

At the track, customers will be able to lower the car’s suspension, use on-board air jacks to fit track-only tyres and access an adjustable ABS and traction control system for use on the circuit. 

Glickenhaus confirmed the 1400kg car would be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 and produce an output of around 987bhp, somewhat down on the 1380bhp figure quoted when a prototype of the car was first hinted in March 2021. 

The engine will likely be similar to that developed by French manufacturer Pipo Moteurs used in the 007 LMH racer, albeit producing more power with that car capped at 670bhp owing to race regulations. 

The racer’s low-revving V8 also features an ‘artificial intelligence throttle’, which keeps the turbochargers spooled constantly. We expect this technology will also feature in the road-going 007S. 

It will go on sale in America priced from $2.5 million (£2,029,825) with a scheduled delivery time of two years for each customer. 

This makes it similar in price to rival Mercedes-Benz AMG One and considerably more expensive than the £333,903 004S, which uses a 650bhp supercharged V8 mated to a six-speed transmission.

Glickenhaus was established in 2004 and is managed by American film director and financier James Glickenhaus. Since then, the firm has added five hypercars to its line-up, with the hydrogen-powered SCG009 concept revealed in January last year. 

