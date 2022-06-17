BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Genesis, Hyundai and Kia to develop cars in Europe
UP NEXT
New experiences-per-mile ratings can help buyers find right car

Genesis, Hyundai and Kia to develop cars in Europe

More cars bound for Europe from the Hyundai-Kia group are set to be tested on the continent
Jim Holder
News
1 min read
17 June 2022

More Genesis, Hyundai and Kia models will be developed in Europe for Europe, according to Tyrone Johnson, who heads R&D in the region for the three brands.

“We’ve been so successful [in our European operation] that we’ve been given more to develop on our own,” he said.

Ultimately, the move means more bespoke models just for Europe, but also the team leading development of some global models, such as those under the Hyundai N performance sub-brand.

Related articles

Last year alone, Johnson’s team had 30 projects on the go, including the Hyundai Kona N, the Hyundai i20 N and the Elantra N, which was developed in Europe but destined for the US.

Since taking on the role in 2018, Johnson has consolidated a number of European test sites. Now, its main facility is the former Opel test track at Dudenhofen, Germany.

The Hyundai group is also planning to double the size of its site at the Nürburgring, confirmed Johnson. He said the ’Ring is used for extensive durability testing, with each vehicle driving 10,000 miles on the circuit.

In terms of new models for Europe, last year saw the launch of the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, a car that has been created specifically for the European market. It has been so well received, said Genesis Europe boss Dominique Boesch, that its home market in South Korea is now considering selling the car as well.

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,782
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2015
£6,295
49,785miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium 5dr
2015
£6,400
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium 5dr
2015
£6,806
46,418miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.4 Se 5dr
2015
£6,809
73,229miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2017
£6,874
39,892miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2017
£6,895
61,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2017
£6,995
43,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2016
£7,000
25,909miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives