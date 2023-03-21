Geely platform and Pininfarina design for three new Izera EVs

Polish EV start-up Izera has announced that its first three models – all based on a Geely platform – will be designed by Pininfarina.

Izera was founded in 2020 with the backing of the Polish government and plans to launch an electric hatchback, estate and SUV in late 2025, following the construction of a factory in Jaworzno, southern Poland.

Pininfarina will be responsible for evolving the design of the trio's exterior, interior and infotainment from the Z100 SUV and T100 hatchback concepts shown at the brand’s launch.

They will be based on Chinese giant Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) as part of a tie-up announced late last year.

This has already been used for cars as varied as the Lotus Eletre SUV, Zeekr 001 shooting brake, Smart #1 crossover and Zeekr 009 MPV, which has a claimed 511-mile range.

These are all premium models relative to their respective markets, hinting at Izera’s brand positioning.

It promises that all of its EVs will accelerate from 0-62mph in less than 7.0sec and have a range of “approximately” 440km (273 miles).

Design chief Tadeusz Jelec said: “The aim of our collaboration [with Pininfarina] is to leverage the stylistic DNA we showcased during the public presentation of Izera prototypes in 2020; and update the brand's unique stylistic language so that it accommodates the parameters of the platform on which our vehicles are going to be built and market trends.”

Izera parent company Electromobility Poland (EMP) and Pininfarina also announced plans to establish a design internship program in Turin, Italy.

Pininfarina creative senior manager Marco Giumentaro commented: “The synchrony with EMP’s team is such that we have decided to expand the collaboration to an internship programme that will bring two deserving students to live for three months the unique experience of working in the most famous Italian style centre in the world.”

EMP's mission is not only to compete in the ever-growing EV market but also to bolster Poland's automotive and research sectors.

The Jaworzno plant will create around 2400 jobs, with more likely to come as the company grows and Izera nears its market launch.

The Izera EVs would be the first mass-market cars from a Polish brand since FSO ceased production of the Lanos in 2008.