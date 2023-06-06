BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gazoo gives Toyota Prius Le Mans-flavoured makeover
UP NEXT
Stellantis: Keep cars for 15 years to cut CO2

Gazoo gives Toyota Prius Le Mans-flavoured makeover

Bespoke bodykit and wider suspension adorn racing-inspired variant of popular hybrid hatchback
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 June 2023

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division has unveiled an upgraded version of the new Prius hybrid inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which this week celebrates its centenary.

Dubbed the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition, it receives an aggressive bodykit inspired by the Toyota GR010 Hybrid hypercar, the winner of the past two Le Mans races.

It features a lightweight carbonfibre bonnet, wide-track suspension and a bespoke set of alloy wheels, claimed by Toyota to provide enhanced performance.

Related articles

The concept is likely to serve as an acid test for a production GR Prius, with the public reaction to it informing the viability of such a car.

New Toyota boss Koji Sato – who previously headed the Lexus and Gazoo divisions – last month hinted to Autocar that more GR-branded sports cars would be on the way.

Sato said: “The Gazoo brand will be acknowledged for the future - and maybe we can even speed it up.

“Our Master Driver [Akio Toyoda] was also president of the company at the same time as he had a steering wheel in his hand for Gazoo. Now he is only chairman, maybe he will have a lot more time to develop cars for them."

The Prius GR Edition features as part of a display celebrating Japanese success at Le Mans, produced in collaboration with Mazda – which became the first Japanese winner of the event with 1991’s rotary-engined 787B – and artist Masahito Soda.

The exhibit also explores carbon-neutral solutions for the future of motorsport, including electrification, hydrogen and sustainable ICE fuels.

used Toyota cars for sale

Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,975
24,770miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota YARIS 1.5 VVT-h T4 CVT Euro 5 5dr
2012
£8,650
77,350miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Corolla 1.2 VVT-i Design Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,150
35,204miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,250
60,090miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£15,495
31,360miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Dynamic E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,995
10,564miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D Icon Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr (7 Seats)
2014
£25,995
61,861miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-h GR SPORT Touring Sports CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,950
32,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Excel CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£34,997
13,939miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 15382 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
xxxx 27 May 2023

One for the under 30 year old Uber drivers

LP in Brighton 27 May 2023

Too bad the UK isn't getting the new Prius any time soon let alone this new hot one. For many people a plug-in hybrid intelligently used would achieve most of the benefits of a full EV at considerably less cost and weight. Much as I like the idea of a pure electric car, I still think we haven't exploited hybrids, plug-ins and range extender EVs as a necessary intermediate step. 

 

Latest Drives

01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives