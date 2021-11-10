Gaussin to enter hydrogen-fuelled H2 truck in 2022 Dakar Rally

Gaussin, a French technology company specialising in zero-emission commercial vehicles, has revealed a hydrogen-fuelled racing truck that will compete in next year’s World Rally-Raid Championship.

Called the H2, the vehicle is described as “the most powerful 100% hydrogen and electric racing truck ever built.” Powered by a pair of 402bhp electric motors and fuelled by a 380kW fuel cell stack and an 82kWh battery, it is said to be capable of a range of 155 miles and a top speed of 87mph in race conditions. Recharging stops will take just 20 minutes.

The truck’s first race will be next year’s Dakar Rally. The H2 is intended to show the power and reliability of hydrogen-electric vehicles, as an alternative to conventional battery-electric technology.

The H2’s rallying activities will be used to help the development of a series of road trucks that will share the same platform, an 'ultra-light' chassis known as the Skateboard. These vehicles – all designed by Pininfarina – will be offered as either a long-distance variant with a 497-mile range, or a short-range edition with a 248-mile range, equipped with a removable battery that can be swapped for a recharged unit in just three minutes.

Gaussin has revealed preliminary designs for an articulated lorry, tipper truck, box truck and autonomous box truck, all currently in development.