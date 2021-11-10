BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gaussin to enter hydrogen-fuelled H2 truck in 2022 Dakar Rally
UP NEXT
Government reveals new "iconic" EV charger design at COP26

Gaussin to enter hydrogen-fuelled H2 truck in 2022 Dakar Rally

Pininfarina-designed H2 previews a line of commercial FCEVs being developed by French tech company
News
2 mins read
10 November 2021

Gaussin, a French technology company specialising in zero-emission commercial vehicles, has revealed a hydrogen-fuelled racing truck that will compete in next year’s World Rally-Raid Championship. 

Called the H2, the vehicle is described as “the most powerful 100% hydrogen and electric racing truck ever built.” Powered by a pair of 402bhp electric motors and fuelled by a 380kW fuel cell stack and an 82kWh battery, it is said to be capable of a range of 155 miles and a top speed of 87mph in race conditions. Recharging stops will take just 20 minutes.

The truck’s first race will be next year’s Dakar Rally. The H2 is intended to show the power and reliability of hydrogen-electric vehicles, as an alternative to conventional battery-electric technology.

Related articles

The H2’s rallying activities will be used to help the development of a series of road trucks that will share the same platform, an 'ultra-light' chassis known as the Skateboard. These vehicles – all designed by Pininfarina – will be offered as either a long-distance variant with a 497-mile range, or a short-range edition with a 248-mile range, equipped with a removable battery that can be swapped for a recharged unit in just three minutes. 

Gaussin has revealed preliminary designs for an articulated lorry, tipper truck, box truck and autonomous box truck, all currently in development.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Kevin Rice, CEO of Pininfarina, said: “We made sure the design represents the group’s values and roots: reliability, performance and robustness.”

Gaussin boss Christophe Gaussin said: “For the Gaussin Group and its partners, this project, which has now become a reality, represents a technological achievement and the fruit of years of work and experience in zero-emission mobility .

“By entering the first 100% hydrogen and electric truck in the Dakar, Gaussin intends to demonstrate the reliability and performance of its hydrogen road range in a difficult  environment. New technologies based on renewable energies are available and mature and should help accelerate the energy transition.”

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,300
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,600
60,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dstyle Plus 3dr
2015
£3,600
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,769
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,790
84,470miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

View all latest drives