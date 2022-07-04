Future Citroen models to straddle multiple segments

Citroën will continue to challenge current vehicle categorisation to ensure that it remains "future-proof", even if that means taking risks, according to its strategy boss.

The French firm, part of the Stellantis empire, has recently launched the Citroën C4 X, which fuses elements of a fastback, saloon and SUV. It follows the similar Citroën C5 X and the Citroën C4, an SUV-styled hatchback, along with the Ami electric quadricycle.

While SUVs continue to dominate sales charts, Citroën strategy boss Laurence Hansen believes that customers are increasingly focused on the features they need in a car, rather than it following a particular trend.

“We love to look at problems, put it in a different way and propose a solution,” said Hansen. “We won’t do that on all of our traditional cars, but in each segment we will have a proposal that's slightly different from our competitors in terms of how we see mobility – because our customers are quite different.”

Hansen said that that Citroën customers tend to be family buyers looking for comparatively affordable solutions and are “prone to go electric more than others, because they care for the planet”.

Hansen said that with the C4, C4 X and C5 X, Citroën now has a full range of C-segment models, adding: “In the B-segment, we need an electric proposal, so we will renew the C3 and C3 Aircross, and they will be electric of course.”

But Hansen said that Citroën won’t necessarily produce cars that fit traditional categories.

“People look at size first,” said Hansen. “You could be traditional and say 'I want a small, medium or big car', but you could also say ‘I need comfort, space and a BEV'. What then?