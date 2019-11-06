Ford unveils 888bhp electric Mustang at 2019 SEMA show

Ford has unveiled a one-off electric Mustang prototype, which can produce 888bhp and features a six-speed manual gearbox, at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The car, called the ‘Lithium’ and developed in conjunction with Webasto, touches down ahead of Ford’s upcoming ‘Mach E’ fully-electric Mustang-inspired SUV, due to be unwrapped at the Los Angeles motor show later this month.

The Lithium has several upgrades over the standard Stang. To the basic model, Ford has added carbon fiber body parts and 20-inch wheels. It also receives Ford’s Performance Track Handling Pack, adding modified front struts and track lowering springs that lower the car to be approximately one inch closer to the ground, as well as six-piston Brembo front brakes.

The interior retains much the same layout as the standard car, but benefits from a custom 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The prototype also gains four new drive modes - Valet, Sport, Track and Beast mode - which are staggered in order of performance and selectable via the screen. The wheel and dash, door insides and gearstick come in a custom blue trim.

Under the bonnet, the typical Mustang V8 is replaced with a Phi-Power dual-core electric motor that's paired with an 800-volt Webasto electric battery. The 888bhp and 1000lb ft of torque it can generate is delivered through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Ford has made no endurance claims for the electric Mustang, but it appears that it was designed for speed rather than a long battery range. By contrast, the range is the only official specification which the company has revealed for its upcoming ‘Mach E’, which will be capable of 370 miles per charge.

