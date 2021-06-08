Ford revives Maverick name for $20,000 hybrid pick up

Ford has announced the return of the Maverick as a full hybrid, compact pick-up truck with prices starting from $19,995 (around £14,000).

The new Maverick will launch in the United States as the first pick-up in the country with a full hybrid powertrain. It will be Ford’s smallest available pick-up, measuring in at 5072mm long and 1745mm tall. The Ranger, also described by Ford as ‘compact,’ measures 282mm longer and 71mm taller.

“The Maverick product proposition is like nothing else out there. It’s a great-looking truck featuring four doors with room for five adults, a standard full hybrid engine with city fuel economy that beats a Honda Civic… and it starts under $20,000,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager.

The truck will be driven by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder hybrid engine producing 191bhp and 155lb ft. The US firm says the five-seater vehicle will be the most fuel-efficient truck on sale, returning an estimated 40mpg in the city with up to 500 miles of range per tank.

An option for a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine will also be available with 250bhp and 277lb ft of torque, though mpg and range figures have not yet been made public.

Three trim levels, XL, XLT and Lariat, will be available for the Maverick. Four-wheel-drive with all-terrain tyres, suspension tuning and off-road drive modes are available on XLT and Lariat specifications, though pricing has not yet been revealed beyond the XL.

An 8.0in touchscreen hosts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and Ford describes the interior as “surprisingly roomy” with “excellent leg- and headroom, shoulder and hip width, and a comfortable seating position for both rows.”

The Maverick is expected to go on sale in the US in Autumn this year, with a limited First Edition package featuring unique styling available for the 2022 model year only. The US-firm originally used the Maverick name in 1970 for a two-door, rear-wheel drive compact car, and later in Europe for a Nissan Terrano-based compact SUV.

READ MORE

Ford's first VW-based EV to be US-flavoured crossover

Ford will take inspiration from US line-up in European markets

End of the world car: One final run in the Ford Mondeo