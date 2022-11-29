Ford Ranger Platinum is 'luxury' pick-up for £44k

A high-specification, luxury edition of the Ford Ranger has been unveiled with the aim of pushing the popular pick-up at premium customers.

With prices starting at £44,400 (£17,400 more than the standard Ranger double-cab), the new luxury pick-up has arrived following the success of the Ranger Wildtrak – another on-road variant mainly used for leisure and towing – which alone accounted for 80% of Ranger sales in the UK last year.

Ford anticipate the Platinum will take on around 7% of Ranger sales, almost exclusively from potential Wildtrak customers, in a bid to keep both on sale for as long as possible.

The Platinum gets a silk chrome-finished front grille, 20in alloy wheels, daytime running lights and roof rails. Inside, the model gains luxury finishes such as leather-clad, 10-way electric seats, two 12.0in screens (one for infotainment, one for the instrument cluster) and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Powering this Volkswagen Amarok rival is Ford’s 236bhp, 442lb ft 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. It comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which has been reconfigured to reduce noise and vibration in a bid to improve refinement. The luxury pick-up can also tow a 3500kg payload and carry over a tonne.

Alongside safety features introduced by the Wildtrak, the Platinum comes with active park assist, a blindspot warning system and a 360deg camera with trailer coverage.