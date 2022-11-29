BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford Ranger Platinum is 'luxury' pick-up for £44k
Ford Ranger Platinum is 'luxury' pick-up for £44k

Plush new model aims to mix truck-grade capability with a more premium appeal
29 November 2022

A high-specification, luxury edition of the Ford Ranger has been unveiled with the aim of pushing the popular pick-up at premium customers. 

With prices starting at £44,400 (£17,400 more than the standard Ranger double-cab), the new luxury pick-up has arrived following the success of the Ranger Wildtrak – another on-road variant mainly used for leisure and towing – which alone accounted for 80% of Ranger sales in the UK last year.

Ford anticipate the Platinum will take on around 7% of Ranger sales, almost exclusively from potential Wildtrak customers, in a bid to keep both on sale for as long as possible.

The Platinum gets a silk chrome-finished front grille, 20in alloy wheels, daytime running lights and roof rails. Inside, the model gains luxury finishes such as leather-clad, 10-way electric seats, two 12.0in screens (one for infotainment, one for the instrument cluster) and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Powering this Volkswagen Amarok rival is Ford’s 236bhp, 442lb ft 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. It comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which has been reconfigured to reduce noise and vibration in a bid to improve refinement. The luxury pick-up can also tow a 3500kg payload and carry over a tonne. 

Alongside safety features introduced by the Wildtrak, the Platinum comes with active park assist, a blindspot warning system and a 360deg camera with trailer coverage. 

Ford is angling the Platinum edition as an alternative, premium offering for business owners who want a Ranger for its usable benefits - such as an ability to go off road, a low-range gearbox and high towing capacity – but will spend 90% of the time driving it on Tarmac, working professionally or using the car for leisure purposes. 

Other members of the Ranger line-up includes the rugged XL and XLT, which are priced from £24,750 and £27,350 respectively, and the range-topping, £58,900 288bhp Raptor performance pick-up. 

martin_66 29 November 2022

Interesting use of the word "luxury"!

xxxx 29 November 2022

Another Ford truck promotion, dropped the Mondeo in the process of dropping the Fiesta and Focus.  With Ford it's now a case of if you can't beat them, drop out of the market.

How the mighty have fallen

