Ford Puma EV to launch in 2024

The Puma EV will still be underpinned by the architecture used by the Ford Fiesta
Jim Holder
14 March 2022

An all-electric Ford Puma will launch in 2024, the US firm has revealed.

Although Ford has access to Volkswagen’s MEB platform as part of alliance with Volkswagen Group, the Puma EV will still be underpinned by the architecture used by the Ford Fiesta.

The Puma was Ford’s best-selling car in the UK last year. It dethroned the Fiesta which suffered a drop in sales having been heavily impacted by semiconductor shortages and factory closures.

The impacts were so severe that the supermini dropped out of the UK’s top ten best-sellers list altogether for the first time in 12 years.

The Puma’s success continued in Europe, where 134.431 cars were registered.

The model’s switch to electric is the latest step in Ford’s electrification strategy, which will involve an investment of $22 billion through 2025.

The firm has already electrified several of its most important models, including the Mustang, F-150 and Transit.

Ford is also targeting global carbon neutrality by 2050 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. Part of its strategy is close collaboration with other car manufacturers, including investing $500 million into EV start-up Rivian.

Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front

Ford Puma

Ford aims to take the crossover class by storm as it revives the Puma name

