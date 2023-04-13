Ford Mustang Mach-E gets 'hands-off' self-driving in UK

Hands-off driving is now legal in the UK as Ford becomes the first car maker, from today, to offer semi-autonomous cruising on 2300 miles of British motorways – the first country in Europe to allow such a move.
Offered as a £17.99 monthly subscription extra for 2023-model-year Ford Mustang Mach-Es, BlueCruise allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel while the car drives itself in designated, premapped “blue zones” (which include the M25 and the M40), following approval from the Department for Transport.
This new level two-plus autonomous tech – launched in parts of the US and Canada last year – works as an add-on to Ford’s current intelligent adaptive cruise control (IACC) and will take over when entering these zones with IACC active. Drivers will be alerted as to when they can remove their hands from the wheel.
Like IACC, BlueCruise will keep pace with other vehicles (up to the set speed and to a limit of 80mph), slow down with traffic and adjust speed according to road signs.
The new tech builds on this, with predictive speed assistance when approaching a sharp curve and “human-like” lane positioning that “subtly” shifts away from larger vehicles – such as lorries – in adjacent lanes, as drivers “tend to do intuitively”, Ford says. Unlike its US counterpart, the UK’s BlueCruise will need a driver’s steering input to change lanes.
It’s not every day that you can say you’ve placed one foot in the future, but @Ford #BlueCruise becoming the first #handsfree driving system to receive approval for use on motorways in Great Britain is a significant step forward.Watch my #OnTheRoad test drive below!#cooltech pic.twitter.com/4IvYfQdt7x
— Martin Sander (@MSander22) April 13, 2023
BlueCruise still requires the driver’s attention to be on the road, though, and is dubbed a “hands-off, eyes-on” feature – given it is not fully autonomous level three, where the car can take over entirely in certain situations. This means the driver must remain ‘in the loop’, while the car controls the driving functions.
Therefore, an infrared driver-facing camera monitors the driver’s concentration levels and will shut off the self-driving mode – and even bring the car to a gradual stop – if the driver does not respond to alerts when the car believes they’re distracted.
This is similar to Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot (available in the US and other non-European countries) but there are differences because Ford includes more safety systems, such as the eye-tracker, and a limit to the roads on which the tech may be used.
Why is the limit 80mph when the legal max in the UK is 70mph?
Surely this will just encourage lane-hogging?
If the system monitors the driver's eyes to ensure they are concentrating, then what benefit is there for the driver? For example they won't be able to use hand-held devices to text/email (unless that law is going to be ignored by Ford too?)
Who is liable for the various law-breaking that is ineveitable with these systems?
Can the car avoid bad potholes? Essential these days!
And the subscription world gathers pace... mobile, spotify, netflix, sky, broadband, car, car workings.