Ford and Multimatic partner for V8 Bronco customer race car

Bronco Desert Racer has been described by Canadian firm as “the ultimate production desert racing vehicle”
2 November 2021

Multimatic and Ford Performance have revealed a bespoke Bronco geared for desert racing. 

The Ford Bronco Desert Racer (DR), described by the Candian engineering firm as “the ultimate production desert racing vehicle,” is an adapted version of the Ford's newly reintroduced SUV equipped with upgraded equipment. 

The model features long-travel suspension, positional selective dampers, tough spool-valve dampers and cooling optimisations to allow the model to take on several different off-road terrains. 

Related articles

“After working with Multimatic on such successful programs as the Ford GT road and race cars, the Ford GT MkII track car and every iteration of competition Mustangs, they're the natural partner for our new entry into off-road motorsports that builds on our desert racing heritage with the Ford Bronco,” said Ford Performance Motorsports director Mark Rushbrook.

“Multimatic’s long-standing reputation for delivering winning results in some of the world toughest endurance races and high build quality of performance vehicles ensure that competitors will find the Bronco DR both thrilling to drive and competitive." 

The Bronco has also gained a Score-compliant roll cage and a highly modified chassis-frame structure under the skin, as well as 37in mud-terrain tyres from BF Goodrich.

The model debuted at Ford's “Bronco Off-Roadeo” customer experience near Las Vegas, a day before the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (SEMA) show. Reports suggest a 5.0-litre V8 engine replaces the Bronco’s usual four- or six-cylinder units, offering over 400bhp. It also makes use of a 10-speed automatic transmission, as seen in the Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Just 50 Bronco DRs will be produced at around “the mid-$200,000 [£146,700] range", Ford said. Ford will also compete with the Bronco DR in the 2022 Baja 1000.

