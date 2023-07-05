BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fisker Ronin: convertible GT gets 1000bhp and 600-mile range
UP NEXT
Toyota GR86 hybrid possible with GR Yaris triple

Fisker Ronin: convertible GT gets 1000bhp and 600-mile range

Henrik Fisker says super-GT, developed in UK, is "the ultimate long-distance grand touring car"
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
4 August 2023

The electric Fisker Ronin will arrive in 2025 with more than 600 miles of range, a power output of nearly 1000bhp and in a form claimed to be the world’s first convertible grand tourer.

Revealed at the Fisker Product Vision event in California last night, the ultra-limited, four-door, five-seat GT is "the EV for somebody who craves what’s next," said boss Henrik Fisker. "I think it’s in a category of one."

He branded it "the ultimate long-distance grand touring car".

Related articles

"It is about redefining the supercar of the future," added Fisker. "We wanted the ultimate driving experience and a new type of luxury. We believe in creating something completely different."

Proportionally, it looks a close match for sporting EV saloons like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, and it will be visually linked to the Fisker Ocean SUV, which recently entered production in Austria.

It was confirmed at the reveal event that the rakish GT would be fitted with a triple-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up with a target power output of just under 1000bhp and a 0-62mph time of 2.0sec. Active aerodynamics will also be fitted, said the firm, but what these will be has yet to be confirmed.

A targeted 600-mile range – which would make it the longest in a production EV – was also touted by the US-based firm’s boss, in part due to a futuristic method of drawing power from a battery pack whose cells were integrated into the chassis. The size of this unorthodox pack was not disclosed.

“This is a car you just want to drive, you don’t want to think about when you have to stop. That’s why we went for this range,” said Fisker.

Elsewhere, its convertible roof bucks the trend of many other supercar makers as it is fitted with a carbonfibre hardtop, rather than cloth. It also gets four butterfly doors, and will feature a “high-tech” luxury interior.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Ronin will arrive towards the end of 2025, confirmed Fisker. It is set to enter production in the second half of 2024. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Henrik Fisker previously revealed to Autocar that development of the Ronin – run by Fisker's new Magic Works facility in the UK, which is led by ex-Aston Martin special vehicles boss Dave King – is "a big challenge" because "it needs a unique, innovative, strong lower rocker structure to compensate for the lack of a B-pillar, to be able to sustain side impacts".

Speaking to Autocar previously, Fisker promised the Ronin will have the spirit of “a proper British sports car” and described it as "a redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future".

Fisker plans to put one million EVs on the road between now and 2027 and will expand the company further to become a million-cars-per-year business beyond 2030.

Additional reporting by Felix Page

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
15
Add a comment…
Sunstoner 6 July 2023
Its nice to see an EV GT with real GT range for once but I just wish theyd forget the sub 2sec 0-60 stuff. Less of that please coupled with lower pricing and even better mileage.

I wish EV manufacturers would start the whole hot hatch thing again because alongside a familys EV SUV theres a huge gap for local, small but cool hatchback a la Renault 5 GT e (Alpine A290_b).

gussy51 5 July 2023
I could imagine something like this in the new Jaguar lineup. Quite an appealing design and with more of a GT than a sportscar given the inevitable weight penalty of all those batteries
sabre 5 July 2023

I hope that this Fisker doesn't prove a Fiasco

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives