Fisker Ronin: convertible GT gets 1000bhp and 600-mile range

The electric Fisker Ronin will arrive in 2025 with more than 600 miles of range, a power output of nearly 1000bhp and in a form claimed to be the world’s first convertible grand tourer.

Revealed at the Fisker Product Vision event in California last night, the ultra-limited, four-door, five-seat GT is "the EV for somebody who craves what’s next," said boss Henrik Fisker. "I think it’s in a category of one."

He branded it "the ultimate long-distance grand touring car".

"It is about redefining the supercar of the future," added Fisker. "We wanted the ultimate driving experience and a new type of luxury. We believe in creating something completely different."

Proportionally, it looks a close match for sporting EV saloons like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, and it will be visually linked to the Fisker Ocean SUV, which recently entered production in Austria.

It was confirmed at the reveal event that the rakish GT would be fitted with a triple-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up with a target power output of just under 1000bhp and a 0-62mph time of 2.0sec. Active aerodynamics will also be fitted, said the firm, but what these will be has yet to be confirmed.

A targeted 600-mile range – which would make it the longest in a production EV – was also touted by the US-based firm’s boss, in part due to a futuristic method of drawing power from a battery pack whose cells were integrated into the chassis. The size of this unorthodox pack was not disclosed.

“This is a car you just want to drive, you don’t want to think about when you have to stop. That’s why we went for this range,” said Fisker.

Elsewhere, its convertible roof bucks the trend of many other supercar makers as it is fitted with a carbonfibre hardtop, rather than cloth. It also gets four butterfly doors, and will feature a “high-tech” luxury interior.