Fisker Pear EV delayed as company seeks investment
Fisker Pear EV delayed as company seeks investment

Fisker in talks with unnamed car maker over potential investment; all future cars on hold until partnership secured
Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
1 March 2024

Fisker has paused development of its affordable compact EV, the Pear, amid talks with an unnamed car maker for investment into the cash-strapped company.

Fisker started rolling out deliveries of its Fisker Ocean electric SUV late last year but has struggled with cashflow amid a wider cooling off of investor confidence in pre-profit EV companies.

“Fisker is in negotiations with a large auto maker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms and North America manufacturing,” CEO and founder Henrik Fisker told analysts during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

He didn’t reveal which car maker was involved, but he did confirm that it wasn’t contract manufacturer Foxconn, with which Fisker has previously negotiated about manufacturing cars in North America together.

The negotiation effectively ended Fisker's relationship with Foxconn, Henrik Fisker said.

The company is focusing its remaining cash reserves on ramping up production of the Ocean, which is being built by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria, as well as rolling out further software updates for the car, he added.

“We are not planning to start external expenditure on our next projects until we have a strategic OEM [manufacturer] partnership in place."

Work was continuing on the Fisker Alaska electric pick-up truck, but chief financial officer Geeta Gupta-Fisker said continued development of that depended on the successful tie-up with the car maker.

“Any programs which are beyond the Ocean would only incur expenses if there's a strategic collaboration," she said.

Fisker lost $463.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year on revenues of $200.1m, the company said. It produced 10,193 Oceans and delivered 4900 across 12 countries and guided production of between 20,000 and 22,000 this year.

The company sold 144 Oceans in the UK in January.

Pear prototypes were planned to hit the road later this year, ahead of the first customer cars being handed over at the “very end” of 2025, Fisker said earlier this year

Latest Reviews

kia ev9 review 2024 01
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
porsche cayenne s road test review 2024 33 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
9
Porsche Cayenne
volvo ex40 01
Volvo EX40
Volvo EX40
2024 BMW 5 Series front lead
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
peugeot e 3008 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008

ianp55 1 March 2024

Oh dear another EV startup running into financial difficulties,yesterday we found out that Apple had cancelled it's proposed car now this. Fisker Inc started out about eight years and in that time rather less product has emerged than was expected so the delay of the mass market Pear raises serious concerns. It's a case of history repeating itself at the start of the car building age many new car companies were formed but most failed of were swallowed up by bigger corporations. Many nascent EV startups will start to fail taking their investors cash with them. Perhaps the most interesting phrase used in this article is "pre profit EV companies" is this PR speak for loss making? 

Bob Cholmondeley 1 March 2024

Given Fisker's past and, now once again having funding dificulties, there is no way I would concider buying one. If I buy a new car, I want to know I will be able get parts, maintenance and technical back-up, not get left in the lurch because the manufacturer has gone down the pan, again!

scrap 1 March 2024

Uh oh. There's going to be a big shake up as investors lose patience with EV makers missing their sales targets.

I hope Fisker finds a way through because the Ocean is at least a bit different to the many other very similar EV crossovers, and it's made in Europe.

